Four Irish babies born in Kyiv via surrogacy escape Ukraine and are united with parents

Four Irish babies born via surrogacy in a Kyiv maternity hospital have been safely evacuated out of Ukraine and united with their parents.

The babies, which includes a set of twins, were born in Kyiv earlier this week and were accompanied by a care team to the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, where they were reunited with their parents.

It’s understood the three sets of parents were flown to Romania on an Irish Air Corps jet before they made their way to the Moldovan border where they were united with the children.

The couples will not be making the return journey to Ireland with their babies in the Air Corps jet but are expected to return home on a commercial flight in a number of days.

More than one million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian Federation commenced its invasion last Wednesday with more than 140 Ukrainians already arriving in Ireland since visa requirements were waived on February 25.

It’s understood that up to 400 surrogate mothers from Ukraine could be given new homes here after the Department of Justice relaxed its entry requirements for those from the war-torn country.

The changes mean that children aged under 16 and under can come into the country without a passport as they flee the Russian invasion.

Rosanna Davison has said that she’s “sick with worry” over the safety of her surrogate in Ukraine, and has offered her and her four-year-old daughter a safe place to live in Ireland.

Rosanna and her husband Wes are one of a number of Irish families who have offered to open up their homes to the fleeing Ukrainians, with government officials saying families may be asked to take in refugees fleeing the conflict.

Rosanna had her daughter Sophia (2) via gestational surrogacy back in November 2019 before going on to have twin babies Hugo and Oscar (1) naturally.

As the attacks against Ukraine’s major cities escalated in recent days, she has been in contact with her surrogate and said that the news is very worrying.

“I’m sick with worry to be honest,” she told Independent.ie.