Four in five Irish adolescents experienced sexual harassment in last year, study finds

A new report has warned that Irish teenagers are experiencing “high levels” of sexual harassment .

Four in five (80pc) adolescents reported they had been subjected to some form of sexual harassment in the last year

The study, published by Rape Crisis Network Ireland, is based on a survey of nearly 600 teenagers and interviews with 93 adolescents and 21 youth workers.

It asked participants about their experiences during the last 12 months – with ages ranging from 13 to 17.

The findings show that 24pc of teenagers surveyed were subjected to physical or extreme forms of sexual harassment, while 83pc had witnessed some form of sexual harassment.

More than 40pc of the sexual harassment incidents reported by the teenagers surveyed occurred online, while 12pc took place in school.

The report also found that 68pc of LGBT teenagers had experienced serious sexual harassment, while girls were nearly two-and-a-half times more likely to have experienced unwanted sexual touches compared to boys.

Girls were also twice as likely to have faced sexual harassment online, compared to boys.

LGBT teenagers, the report found, were subjected to higher levels of sexual harassment.

One of the participants interviewed as part of the study said: “It’s just the way it is. Like you could be standing talking to your friends and like some guy will try and grab you or whatever. Like you just have to push them off or whatever.

“So, it’s kind of accepted, that’s just what boys do.

“Like, it is hard because no one is going to do anything. It happens to everyone at least once.”

Gender inequality and a lack of “adequate” sex education in Irish schools is partially blamed by the report for the level of sexual harassment faced by teenagers.

The study recommends improving relationships and sex education in Irish schools and calls for “standardised and formalised” systems for teenagers to report sexual harassment.