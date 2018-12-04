Four illegal immigrants arrested on Midlands roadway

FOUR illegal immigrants have been arrested after being discovered on a roadway in the Midlands.

FOUR illegal immigrants have been arrested after being discovered on a roadway in the Midlands.

The four Albanian nationals, who are all aged in their 20s, are currently being held for immigration offences after being detained near Ballacolla, Co. Laois.

They are now applying for asylum to remain in Ireland.

Gardai believe the stowaways hid in the back of a truck which travelled by ferry from Spain to Ireland.

The ferry docked in Ringaskiddy, Cork, before the truck made its way to service station in Laois.

Local officers discovered the men at around 10.30pm last night and after making inquiries, arrested them from immigration offences.

A source said: “They were honest with gardai about how they got to Ireland, they simply put their hands up and explained their travel route.

“They are now applying for asylum,” the source added.

After being arrested in Laois they were brought to the Bridewell garda station in Cork where they are continuing to be held.

A garda spokeswoman said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Online Editors