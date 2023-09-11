Four hospitalised after car ‘driven at speed at a group of people’ in Galway as locals call for calm

Four people are receiving treatment in hospital after incidents of assault and a car being driven into a group of people during an altercation in Galway on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the serious public order incident in a car park of a shopping centre on the Headford Road around 6pm.

A large number of people were involved in the incident, being shared widely on social media. Local representatives in the area are calling for “calm” amid repeated public order incidents in the past fortnight.

During the course of the incident, a vehicle was driven at speed at a group of people, according to gardaí.

A man and a woman are receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for their injuries, which are non-life threatening.

Two men were also assaulted and are also receiving treatment at UHG for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have seized a number of weapons and two vehicles have also been seized for technical examination.

The Mayor of Galway City has called for calm, following incidents of assault that occurred in Galway on Sunday.

“It's a very concerning trend that appears to be developing within our city,” The Mayor of Galway City Eddie Hoare said.

“I always say that Galway is a safe city. We pride ourselves on that status, that we're a friendly city and a safe city. But unfortunately, these repeated incidents that are happening far too regularly now are unfortunately doing reputational damage to our city,” Cllr Hoare said.

The comments come after videos were widely circulated online that showed a vehicle being driven at speed at a group of people in the car park of a shopping centre in Galway.

“As mayor I’d call for calm among all parties involved, and just to step back. Someone's going to be seriously injured be it within the feuding parties or an innocent bystander,” Cllr Hoare said.

He is due to meet with Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche tomorrow in relation to the recent incidents in the city.

“I will be meeting with the Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche tomorrow morning to discuss a plan that we can put in place to effectively address this, nip it in the bud and start with what has been happening,” Mr Hoare said.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Galway are investigating a serious public order incident that occurred on the Headford Road in Galway yesterday evening, Sunday 10th September 2023, at approximately 6.10pm.

“A large number of people were involved in an altercation in a car park on the Headford Road. Two men were assaulted and are currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for non-life threatening injuries.

“During the course of the incident, a vehicle was driven at speed at a group of people. A man and woman are receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

“Gardaí have seized a number of weapons which are understood to have been used during the course of the incident. Two vehicles have also been seized for a technical examination.”

Investigations are ongoing.