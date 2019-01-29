Gardaí are trying to piece together the last known movements of four young Donegal friends to try to find out why they were all killed in a horror crash.

Four friends met up to say goodbye before crash

The friends had met up to say goodbye as one of their group, Daniel Scott, was leaving to start a new job abroad next week.

Tragically Mr Scott (23), John Harley (24), Michael Roarty (24) and Shaun Harkin (22) were killed instantly when the silver Toyota Carolla they were in left a bog road and rolled down a field near Gortahork just before 9pm on Sunday.

Yesterday evening the first of the bodies was released to family members after post mortems had taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The men were all childhood friends and well known in the Gaeltacht areas of Falcarragh, Gortahork and Gweedore.

The scene of the crash was eventually cleared yesterday afternoon after Garda forensic investigators had carried out their work.

Early indications are the four friends were travelling from Magheroarty towards Gweedore when the crash happened.

The place where the car left the road is at the bottom of a steep hill on a bog road, where a bridge at the bottom crosses a small river.

The car went off the road to the left, crashing through a fence before tumbling into the field about eight feet below the road surface.

It then crashed into another fence before coming to a rest beside the river bank.

Personal items lay scattered in the field after the car was taken away. Coins, earphones and glasses standing out among the medical equipment used by the emergency services.

Supt David Kelly, of Milford garda station, issued an appeal for information on sightings of the car the men were travelling in.

He said: "On Sunday night at approximately 8.40pm gardaí received a report of a single vehicle collision at Gleannhualach. When they attended the scene they found one vehicle, a 01 DL registered silver Toyota Corolla hatchback, off the road and there were four casualties.

"It was dark, it was a tragic scene, and family members arrived. I'd like to sincerely on behalf of gardaí and my other colleagues to offer our condolences to the families."

Mr Harley and Mr Harkin were from Falcarragh, Mr Scott from Gortahork, and Mr Roarty from Gweedore.

All of them were involved in their communities and were members of local soccer and GAA teams.

Many of their wider circle of friends, who had emigrated in the past and had been home for Christmas, were yesterday trying to make their way back to Donegal to pay their respects.

One of the first people on the scene was local priest Fr Brian O'Fearraigh.

"To look down into the valley where the accident happened and to see the sirens and to go to the scene was just the stuff of nightmares," he said.

"Two communities had been plunged into sadness by what had happened. Words fall silent.

"And then relatives of those in the crash began to arrive and we just stood there and hugged."

Principal of Pobolscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola in Falcarragh, Meave Sweeney, said three of the four young men killed in the crash had attended the school at different stages and Shaun and Daniel were in the school together.

