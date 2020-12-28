Four due in court following brawl in Killarney housing estate on Christmas Eve

Four people are due to appear in court tomorrow charged with assault and public order offences after a brawl broke out in a housing estate in Killarney on the morning of Christmas Eve.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, are currently being held for questioning at Killarney Garda Station.

Two men in their 20s are also being questioned at Tralee Garda Station.

They are all being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and are due to appear at Mallow District Court tomorrow morning charged with various offences related to the incident.

Gardaí said they were called to a housing estate on Hazelwood Drive in Killarney, Co Kerry, at around 1.30am on December 24 following complaints of a large gathering of people involved in a brawl on the street of the estate.

No serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí carried out a number of arrests in relation to the incident this morning in which four properties were searched “as part of an investigation into incidents of criminality in the estate over the Christmas period”, according to a Garda spokesman.

“A number of items believed to be weapons were seized during these searches, including baseball bats, slash hooks and pitchforks."

Online Editors