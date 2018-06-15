Four dead and three injured in 48 hours of carnage on Irish roads

FOUR people are dead and three people have been hospitalised after 48 hours of carnage on the roads.

Two elderly couples were among those involved in a series of separate accidents across the country in the last two days.

At around 8.15am yesterday, the car in which Mary Hanley and her husband Jack Hanley were travelling went out of control. The vehicle, driven by Ms Hanley, was travelling down a steep hill on the Ballyhooley Road, at the junction with Gordon’s Hill, Mayfield, Co Cork, when it collided with struck the gate post of a house.

Ms Hanley, who was in her 70s, was killed in the accident, while her husband, also in his 70s, was injured. It is understood they had been travelling from the Monard area when the crash occurred. “They are very well known in the area. Mary used to work at the site where the Frank O’Connor Library is now, back when it was a supermarket a good few years back now,” said one local man.

In a separate incident yesterday, a woman named locally as Martha King, who was in her 60s, died in a traffic collision that occurred on the Westport Road (N5) outside Castlebar, CO Mayo, at around 8.30am. It is understood the two-car crash occurred when one of the vehicles crossed the road.

Ms King was removed to Mayo University Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The second driver, a man in his mid-30s, was also removed to Mayo University Hospital with minor injuries.

An elderly couple were killed in a head-on collision between a car and an oil lorry on the main Limerick to Tipperary Road on Wednesday.

Christopher Scullane (84) and his wife Mary Ellen (70) are understood to have travelled from their home in Leamington Spa, in Warwickshire, England, to visit a sick relative.

The driver of the lorry was injured in the sudden crash around 10.30am. The man, in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said the collision took place on the N24 at Gortnadromin near the village of Dromkeen. Emergency services were called to the site of the crash, but the occupants of the car were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The N71 in Cork was also closed late last night following a serious collision between Ballydehob and Bantry. A garda spokesman said the incident happened at around 9pm and no further information is available at this time.

