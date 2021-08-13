Four crew members rescued as yacht sinks off Wexford coast

Kilmore Quay RNLI rescued four people after their yacht got into difficulty

Four crew members on a yacht bound for Spain were rescued early yesterday when the vessel took on water and sank off the Wexford coast.

The 14-metre vessel suffered a damaged rudder about 50 miles south of Kilmore Quay in the early hours of the morning after leaving Kilmore Quay on Wednesday afternoon bound for Vigo in Spain.

The crew decided to turn back to port after alerting the Coast Guard.

The volunteer crew from the Kilmore Quay RNLI were alerted by the Coast Guard and they launched their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat ‘Killarney’ at 2.44am yesterday morning.

The lifeboat under Coxswain Eugene Kehoe and four crew members made its way to the scene about 50 miles from the shore.

The lifeboat arrived at the scene at 5.30am and set up a tow line to tow the stricken vessel to the nearest port at Kilmore Quay, according to an RNLI spokesperson.

But as they were returning to port, the yacht began to take on water, prompting the crew to place a salvage pump on the vessel.

A second salvage pump was requested by the Coast Guard due to the speed at which the yacht was taking on water and it was dispatched to the Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 117 from Waterford which assisted in the operation.

However, due to the rapidly deteriorating situation, it was decided to remove the yacht’s crew from the vessel and transport them back to shore aboard the lifeboat.

The yacht subsequently sank.

Fortunately, the crew members arrived safely back to shore at Kilmore Quay around 11am yesterday.

Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Grace, said: “It is always sad when a vessel is lost at sea, but thankfully the crew onboard the yacht was safely rescued and are now back on shore.

“The casualties did the right thing in raising the alarm when they encountered problems in the early hours of this morning which helped to prevent the situation from becoming much worse.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, the vessel took on a lot of water. Our priority then was to ensure that the casualties were taken off the yacht and transferred safely on to the lifeboat.

‘We would like to wish the casualties well following their ordeal this morning and we would like to commend our volunteers who, despite the early call and darkness of night, did not hesitate to respond.”



