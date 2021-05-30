Four arrests for public order offences as large crowds gather in Dublin city centre

Four people were arrested for public order offences as large crowds gathered in Dublin city centre last night.

Dr Tony Holohan has said he was “extremely shocked” at the scenes in areas including South Great George’s Street and South William Street.

The Chief Medical Officer described it as a major open air party and added that it wasn’t needed at a time when the country is making progress.

A garda operation was put in place after they received reports of large crowds congregating in the Dublin 2 area from early yesterday evening.

Gardaí from the Public Order Unit and Dog Unit were involved in dispersing people from South William Street.

Four arrests were made for public order related offences.

Footage of the area from this morning also showed large amounts of rubbish littered around the street.

Last night gardaí were also involved in moving people on who were gathering in Temple Bar and St Stephens Green with no arrests made.

In a statement gardaí said: “As public health regulations continue to be reduced and activity begins to normalise An Garda Síochána continues to remind the public of the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A (6A)) (COVID-19) (NO.2) Regulations 2021 (SI 217/2021) are currently in force. In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives.”