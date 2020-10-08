Four arrested over allegations of witness intimidation in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Four people have been arrested in relation to allegations of witness intimidation in the trial of Aaron Brady, who was convicted of the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Detective Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) confirmed they arrested four people in relation to this investigation.

Gardaí attached to the GNBCI have been investigating allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.

All four people are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Mountjoy, Ballymun, Bridewell and Raheny Garda Stations respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.

