Four arrested in relation to murder of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane released without charge

Willie Maughan and his Latvian girlfriend Ana Varslavane were reported missing on April 14, 2015 in Gormanston, Co Meath

Four people who were questioned in relation to the disappearance and murder of Willie Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne five years ago have been released without charge.

Willie Maughan and his partner Anna Varslavane were last seen in Laytown, Co Meath on the afternoon of April 14 in 2015.

Their disappearance was later reclassified as a murder investigation in September 2016.

Gardai arrested three men and one woman on Wednesday in relation to the investigation.

The four people were all released last night without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors