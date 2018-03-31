Four people have been arrested in the latest Garda operation targeting the activities of the Kinahan cartel.

Four arrested as gardaí seize two loaded guns in operation targeting Kinahan cartel

Gardaí seized two loaded revolvers in Clondalkin, Dublin, and made the four arrests when they stopped two cars and carried out a raid on a house in the locality.

A senior source told the Irish Independent that the weapons were being moved from 'A to B' and that another feud-related gangland murder was "not imminent". "These weapons were being moved from one location in the city to another in preparation for yet another hit by the Kinahan cartel.

"However, the expectation was that this shooting was not to happen on Good Friday," the senior source said. It is suspected that the ultimate intended target of the weapons which were seized was a 29-year-old north inner-city drug dealer, who has links to the Hutch mob and was very close to murdered criminal Jason 'Buda' Molyneux.

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 29, and a woman aged 28 were being questioned last night at Clondalkin Garda Station. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident police have seized what they believe could be one of Northern Ireland's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis.

The drugs were found on a shipping pallet located inside an industrial-sized fuel tank at a property in Dromore, Co Down. Three men and two women were detained at the address and officers carried out searches at other locations.

The estimated street value of the drugs is currently unknown. The discovery was the result of a joint operation by the PSNI, An Garda Síochána and Irish customs officials.

