Fota Wildlife Park welcomes first baby lemurs in 12 years- and wants you to name them

Fota Wildlife Park has welcomed two baby lemurs, and wants you to name them!

It is the first set of ring-tailed baby lemurs to be born in the park in 12 years. The first baby is a male that was born on March 12 to seven-year-old Quincy.

Quincy came to Fota from the Netherlands in 2019 as part of a group of four female lemurs.

Another female from this group, Aqua, gave birth on April 10 to a female.

The father of both the babies, Collins, never met his young as he sadly passed away the day before the male lemur was born on March 11.

Fota Wildlife Park is calling on the public to help name the two babies via an online survey at www.fotawildlife.ie/news and is offering a chance to win one of two year-long conversation annual passes the Park.

Lead ranger Teresa Power said the little female lemur is “very feisty” and “bossy” towards her bigger brother.

"We’re absolutely delighted with the birth of the two ring-tailed Lemur babies, which is an endangered species, and they are nearly five and four months old now,” she said.

"They really are at a perfect stage for the public to see them as they can be spotted daily clinging to their Mum’s back out on their island habitat or else scampering across the purpose-built mesh tunnel from their house.

“Even though she is smaller and younger than the male, the little female is very feisty and bossy towards her bigger brother.

"The two mothers and babies are living together with access to one of the wildflower islands on the lake, but we have plans to mix them with the rest of the group, all to be free-range in the Palm Walk area.

"Katie was the last baby Ring-tailed lemur born at the Park about 12 years ago to mother Joplin- they are both still here and will hopefully be out mixing with the new babies soon.”