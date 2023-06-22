Fota Wildlife Park hit by decline in visitors over lack of local hotel rooms

Bosses at one of Ireland’s top visitor attractions, Fota Wildlife Park, fear a 12pc decline in visitor numbers last year is linked to Ireland’s growing hotel capacity crisis.

With a significant proportion of Irish hotel capacity now allocated to housing refugees and not enough new hotels being built, tourism chiefs have warned of serious problems if the issue is not urgently addressed.

Fáilte Ireland boss Paul Kelly and Irish Tourism Industry Confederation chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh have already said hotel beds need to be returned to tourism purposes as a priority.

A secret government memo last month warned of a potential €1.1bn industry hit because of a lack of hotel beds and the implications for tourism and the hospitality sector of using hotels long-term for refugees and for other humanitarian purposes.

Fota director Sean McKeown said the east Cork park’s visitor numbers declined from 475,000 in 2021 to 417,000 last year.

In 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic, Fota attracted 462,047 visitors.

The decrease last year was a surprise since expectations were that Fota would get close to the 500,000 visitors mark after the bounce-back in 2021.

Mr McKeown said a shortage of local hotel accommodation was an issue in the decline in visitor numbers.

“A lot of people ring us and ask us is there anywhere locally they can stay. Hotel capacity is a big issue both in east Cork and Cork itself,” he said.

Mr McKeown said the difficulties tourists and domestic visitors faced when looking for accommodation locally meant many families chose not to visit Fota or east Cork in general.

He said the shortage of hotel beds last year had also led to a situation where those that were available were out of the price range for many visitors, particularly during the peak summer season.

“People weren’t able to stay locally, and that’s an issue,” he added.

Mr McKeown said the accommodation crisis will also have consequences for other visitor attractions, restaurants, pubs, cafes and shops.

The park is the number one visitor attraction in the south and has invested millions of euro in its animal attractions and infrastructure over recent years.

It marks its 40th anniversary this week and has more than doubled the number of species since 1983.

Regarded as the world’s top breeding centre for a number of endangered species, Fota delivers a €200m boost to the local economy every year.

The park has a strong relationship with local accommodation providers and is hoping to secure a share of the cruise liner passenger traffic from nearby Cobh.