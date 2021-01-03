Foster wants answers from Martin on IRA collusion file

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster is to present a dossier to Taoiseach Micheál Martin early this month containing allegations the Irish State colluded with the IRA during the Troubles.

The Democratic Unionist Party leader will ask Mr Martin to study the file - which she says "points to collusion between the Provisional IRA and gardaí" - and provide answers on behalf of the State.

"I trust this will be an opportunity to set out the concerns of many innocent victims and press forward with the Irish State being able to provide families with some answers," Ms Foster told the Sunday Independent.

She will raise the findings of the Smithwick Tribunal, which confirmed there had been collusion which led to the murders of two Royal Ulster Constabulary police officers, Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Bob Buchanan, in 1989. "The tribunal reported in December 2013 but to date no further action has been taken," she said. Ms Foster will also detail the "extensive allegations of collusion between the Provisional IRA and the Garda" in the murder of Ian Sproule, who was shot outside his house in Co Tyrone in 1991. "These allegations surround a copy of a garda intelligence file which was leaked to the IRA and subsequently presented to journalists by the terrorists as justification for Ian's murder," she said. She claims gardaí had requested intelligence information about Mr Sproule from the RUC "just weeks prior to his murder". "This family, along with many others, respectfully seek answers from the Irish Government," said Ms Foster. Meanwhile, the region's former police ombudsman Nuala O'Loan says gardaí and the PSNI must assist one another in investigating claims of collusion. "I think there should be every possible cooperation between the Garda and the PSNI in investigating these matters when people have died at the hands of the IRA or loyalists," she said. Last week Mr Martin said he would pursue answers on the "heinous" bombing in Belturbet in Co Cavan in 1972 in which Geraldine O'Reilly (15), and Paddy Stanley (16), were killed. Loyalists were blamed for the attack, but there have been allegations of collusion by British security forces.