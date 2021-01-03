| -0.2°C Dublin

Foster wants answers from Martin on IRA collusion file

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble Expand

Rodney Edwards

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster is to present a dossier to Taoiseach Micheál Martin early this month containing allegations the Irish State colluded with the IRA during the Troubles.

The Democratic Unionist Party leader will ask Mr Martin to study the file - which she says "points to collusion between the Provisional IRA and gardaí" - and provide answers on behalf of the State.

"I trust this will be an opportunity to set out the concerns of many innocent victims and press forward with the Irish State being able to provide families with some answers," Ms Foster told the Sunday Independent.

