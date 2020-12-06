| -1.3°C Dublin

Foster seeks fresh probe into collusion

DUP leader tells Martin 'it's your responsibility'

Arlene Foster. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Arlene Foster. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Arlene Foster. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Arlene Foster. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Rodney Edwards

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster is calling for a fresh examination into "many unanswered questions" on collusion between the Irish State and the IRA during the Troubles.

The Democratic Unionist leader has told Micheál Martin that addressing legacy issues is "the responsibility of your administration and with which your Government can assist".

In a letter to the Taoiseach, seen by the Sunday Independent, Mrs Foster also appears to criticise Foreign Minister Simon Coveney whom she said has met with families of IRA victims who asked him to address allegations of collusion but to date "nothing has been forthcoming".

