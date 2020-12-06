Foster seeks fresh probe into collusion

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster is calling for a fresh examination into "many unanswered questions" on collusion between the Irish State and the IRA during the Troubles.

The Democratic Unionist leader has told Micheál Martin that addressing legacy issues is "the responsibility of your administration and with which your Government can assist".

In a letter to the Taoiseach, seen by the Sunday Independent, Mrs Foster also appears to criticise Foreign Minister Simon Coveney whom she said has met with families of IRA victims who asked him to address allegations of collusion but to date "nothing has been forthcoming".

She described last week's tweet by Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley about the Narrow Water atrocity in 1979 as "disgraceful" and said it has caused "considerable offence" in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said she was writing the letter "in the context of the hurt experienced by many innocent victims" as a result of the controversy as well as the "publicity surrounding" the UK government's decision not to hold a new investigation into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989.

Requesting a meeting "in the near future" with Mr Martin, Mrs Foster cited the findings of collusion against the Irish State in the Smithwick Tribunal into the murders of two Royal Ulster Constabulary police officers: Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Bob Buchanan in 1989. She added that since the release of those findings in December 2013 "no further action has been taken".

Referring to the Kingsmill massacre in which 10 Protestant workers were shot dead by the IRA when their minibus was ambushed, Mrs Foster explained the families of those murdered 44 years ago "have been searching for justice over many decades" and have raised their concerns with the foreign minister but this has been ineffective.

"They have requested any documents held by the Irish State which would assist in that search for justice. Despite having met with the Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, representing the previous Irish government, nothing has been forthcoming in relation to this matter." She said the family of the late Ian Sproule, who was murdered by an IRA gang in 1991 outside his home in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, have also sought assistance "which has thus far been denied".

"The IRA, after claiming responsibility for Ian's murder, sought to justify his murder by claiming they used garda intelligence, which, the IRA said, indicated Mr Sproule was involved with loyalist paramilitaries. Again, Simon Coveney has met with Ian's brother John, but nothing further has happened more than a year later," she said.

Mrs Foster said there were "other terrible murders that I could list" where allegations of collusion between Irish State authorities and the IRA have been made, such as the killing of Lord Justice Maurice Gibson and his wife Lady Cecily in 1987 and the Narrow Water massacre.

She referred to an interview on BBC Radio Ulster on November 30 during which Mr Coveney said, "there needs to be real recognition (for victims) on the basis of truth".

In her letter to Mr Martin, Mrs Foster said she "absolutely" agreed with Mr Coveney, but added: "I believe strongly that if your Government wants to play its role in getting to the truth and thereby assisting reconciliation then it should seek to urgently assist in the above cases and supply the necessary documentation, as well as examining the recommendations of, and the new evidence that came to light in, the Smithwick Tribunal.

"There are many unanswered questions regarding the role of the Irish State in arming and assisting the IRA in its campaign of terror during the Troubles," she said, "and there can be no doubt that all these matters need a fresh examination if we are all to get to the truth of what happened in our shared past".