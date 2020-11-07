Foster defends plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland next week

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster defended plans to lift the Covid-19 lockdown there next week as Level 5 restrictions continue in the south until the end of the month.

Speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish Council (BIC), Taoiseach Micheál Martin brushed aside a question on whether the move undermines efforts to fight the virus here.

However, he did speak of the need for all administrations across Ireland and Britain to identify the correct level of restrictions needed for “protecting lives and livelihoods” as the crisis continues.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the BIC meeting was dominated by discussions on the pandemic. Restrictions in Northern Ireland are due to be eased next Friday, November 13. Ms Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were asked at a press conference if the restrictions should stay in place until the start of December in the hope of saving Christmas.

DUP leader Ms Foster defended the plans, saying: “The restrictions that we currently have in place were in place before the restrictions came in in both the Republic of Ireland and indeed... in England as well.”

She said the transmission of the virus in the North is being monitored closely. Ms Foster said the R number there is now 0.7 and it must be maintained below one, adding: “That’s what we’re determined to do. But we also have to recognise that this virus is going to be with us for some considerable time.”

She said this was discussed at the BIC and how “we do need to have economic recovery alongside protecting our people and protecting the National Health Service.”

Sinn Féin’s Ms O’Neill said: “It’s really important that, particularly on this island, we’re as aligned as we can be. We did go into lockdown before anyone else but I think that we have to keep the situation under review.”

Ms O’Neill said “we must be as aligned as we possibly can be at the different stages of the virus”, adding that its spread “doesn’t stop because it’s moving from one jurisdiction to another. It moves very freely”.

The Taoiseach didn’t answer directly when asked if the easing of restrictions in the North undermined the lockdown in the south. He told the BIC that the virus is on a “downward trajectory” here, though “we still have some distance to go”.

Mr Martin said there will be ongoing engagement with the Northern Ireland Executive, including the First and Deputy First Ministers, the health ministers and the chief medical officers on both sides of the border.

He said: “I did, generally across all administrations, raise the point that we do need at some stage to identify the correct level of restrictions over a medium-term period that will be consistent with protecting lives and livelihoods and keeping key sectors of the economy going.”

