Foster carers losing out on financial supports and pension contributions

The vast majority of foster carers have been requested to relinquish their employment on becoming a foster carer. Stock image.

Foster carers are losing out on financial supports and pension contributions although most look after children until they are around 23 years of age, an Oireachtas committee was told today.

The Irish Foster Care Association presented to the joint Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands in relation to foster carers and pensions.

Chief executive Catherine Bond highlighted key issues faced by foster carers in relation to pensions.

She said that “recognition of the role of foster carers for children in state care is currently not adequately considered in the social welfare system, particularly in relation to state pension contributions.

“The vast majority of foster carers have been requested to relinquish their employment on becoming a foster carer, to meet the myriad of complex needs of children coming into care

“Foster carers receive a weekly allowance for the child, who is placed with them to cover their needs. If the child remains in placement with them following six months, they can then receive child benefit. Foster carers do not receive any payment for themselves, which results in their not having adequate social welfare credits for eligibility for the contributory state retirement pension.”

She told the committee that the majority of children in foster care remain with their foster carers to the age of 23, which is the age of leaving care if in full-time education or training, or beyond this age.

“Foster carers are at a distinct disadvantage, as most of them have been requested to remain at home to meet the care needs of the foster child. They are not entitled to “sign on” for social welfare credits, as they are not, available for work.

“Currently the investment in time and care by foster carers does not trigger contributions towards the state contributory pension for the full duration of care provision leaving foster carers at risk of poverty in their later years while performing an essential service to the state. This is not an equitable or sustainable situation if the state wishes to continue to leverage alternative home care as a state intervention for the Alternative Care System.

“While foster carers can qualify for the Home Caring Period Scheme, it is limited and restricted to children under the age of 12 or and ill/ disabled person over the age of 12.

"We believe the age restriction should be raised to a minimum of 23 years of age based on the aftercare supports required by vulnerable children in care. This would be a more complete reflection of the time contribution by foster carers and tangibly acknowledge the key support provided by foster carers in addressing social challenges to the state. “

She said said that where foster carer remains on the Tusla approval panel of foster carers and remains available for receiving a child into foster care, they should continue to be included for state contributory pensions contributions purposes for the entire period of being on the approved panel.

This will facilitate retention of foster carers between placements, ensure a sustainable pipeline of foster carers, and encourage the return of foster carers to provide the vital care they provide to our state’s most vulnerable children.

“We request that retrospective contributions be paid by the Exchequer for any gaps for long term carers and advocate for foster carers to be included in this long-term carer cohort for the period they are foster parents even if it is less than the pension commission defined period of 20 years.

"We advocate for the age cut-off be extended from 12 years of age to a minimum of 23 years of age to reflect the additional support required by children in care and to ensure the continuity of support that is provided by foster carers. “

“Foster Carers, who have contributed to the State Alternative Care system to offer loving, stable safe and caring homes to children in the Care of the State, should not be disadvantaged by the social welfare system whilst they play a vital role for our society. “