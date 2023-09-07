Fossil fuel firms operating ‘on dark side’, Mary Robinson tells Trócaire’s 50th anniversary event

Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trócaire, and Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Founder and CEO of the Green Protector. Ineza Umuhoza Grace is an eco feminist, leading international climate activist from Rwanda, a Global Citizen Winner 2023, an Obama Leader 2022 and a Nat-Geo 2020 to name a few. PHOTO: Mark Stedman

Former president Mary Robinson has taken a swipe at the fossil fuel industry for operating “on the dark side” in the midst of the climate crisis.

Mrs Robinson was also critical of governments for failing to take the hard decisions needed to break free from fossil fuel dependence.

“Climate shocks are everywhere with intensifying floods, intensifying forest fires, intensifying drought, and the whole world is aware that something’s happened, that something’s changed,” she said.

“And yet we’re not yet in crisis mode with solutions in mind.”

She was speaking in a video address to a conference in Dublin to mark the 50th anniversary of Irish aid and development agency, Trócaire.

She said the climate and biodiversity crises were now so serious that there was an urgent need for leadership and solutions but she said there was a “communications challenge”.

“The fossil fuel lobby spends about $4 billion every year communicating on the dark side - messing up the science, pretending it’s not real or denying it, muddying it, and then trying to prolong fossil fuel indefinitely into the future instead of phasing it out as quickly as possible,” she said.

“And frankly democracies are not coping well with the crisis because it’s difficult in a democracy to take hard decisions when you want to be re-elected.

“Unfortunately we’re not taking hard decisions quickly enough. For example here in Ireland we’re not on course to cut our greenhouse gas emissions by 50pc by 2030 or 55pc as it is likely to be under new EU rules.”

She said the €1.8 trillion governments collectively spent on fossil fuel subsidies each year needed to end immediately.

“We need to switch the investment from financing what’s harming us to financing clean and renewable energy, and making that affordable,” she said.

“We're up against it because we have very little time.”

Trócaire chief executive Caoimhe de Barra spoke of how the climate crisis had become a critical part of the organisation’s work, being inseparable from the poverty and injustice it set out to alleviate.

“Poverty is more than the absence of basic needs - it is the absence of opportunity, voice, power, and control over one’s destiny,” she said.

“Over the past 50 years, Trócaire has supported millions of people to use their own power to fight injustice and poverty.”

President Michael D. Higgins also paid tribute to the charity for its tireless work over the past half a century.

“Trócaire’s dedication to alleviating global poverty and suffering have made a significant impact on countless lives,” he said.

“The compassion and empathy it has shown over these five decades demonstrates the positive change that can be achieved through collective efforts that support long-term development, as well as educational and advocacy work about the root causes of poverty and injustice.

“The distinctive work of Trócaire, however, is its willingness to go beyond immediate humanitarian relief, desperately needed, and to challenge the structural sources of poverty and exclusion.”

The two-day anniversary conference is being addressed by Trócaire key workers and representatives of partner agencies, human rights groups and campaign movements from all over the world.