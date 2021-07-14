| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

For second time, O’Byrne steps down from high-profile role

Bernard O'Byrne Expand

Close

Bernard O'Byrne

Bernard O'Byrne

Bernard O'Byrne

Aidan Fitzmaurice

For the second time in his career as one of the most recognisable administrators in Irish sport, Bernard O’Byrne has left his high-profile position with timing not of his own making.

O’Byrne recently celebrated 10 years at the helm of Basketball Ireland, the last 18 months a particularly trying time for that sport which was, to their immense frustration, unable to to get back to action in the face of the threat from Covid-19 at a time when other sports were allowed to resume competition.

But the Kildare resident will not make the 11-year mark as he has resigned, on the back of a Facebook post he made last week, the dreadful comment of ‘Black Dives matter’ a surprising lapse of judgment for which he apologised.

Most Watched

Privacy