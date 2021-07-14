For second time, O’Byrne steps down from high-profile role

Premium
For the second time in his career as one of the most recognisable administrators in Irish sport, Bernard O’Byrne has left his high-profile position with timing not of his own making.
O’Byrne recently celebrated 10 years at the helm of Basketball Ireland, the last 18 months a particularly trying time for that sport which was, to their immense frustration, unable to to get back to action in the face of the threat from Covid-19 at a time when other sports were allowed to resume competition.
But the Kildare resident will not make the 11-year mark as he has resigned, on the back of a Facebook post he made last week, the dreadful comment of ‘Black Dives matter’ a surprising lapse of judgment for which he apologised.
However it will serve as a case study for advising young athletes in all disciplines about the very real consequences of an ill-advised social media post.
O’Byrne had a spell in the national spotlight before, his five-year spell as CEO of the FAI (1996-2001), a busy stint in heady times which saw him exit his post not long before qualification for the 2002 World Cup finals was secured and the subsequent affair that was Saipan. As Mick McCarthy’s team tried to qualify for a major final, O’Byrne was the main driver behind the FAI’s plan to find a permanent, modern home for the national team after decades as tenants at Dalymount Park and Lansdowne Road.
He was scarred by the aftermath and manner of his departure from the FAI, which was provoked by an internal civil war over the proposed Eircom Park stadium, a project which was driven by O’Byrne but bitterly opposed by a faction led by John Delaney. His exit was hastened by an internal inquiry into use of a company credit card, and O’Byrne went into ‘voluntary retirement’ from his FAI post in March 2001.
He was back in the football world in 2005, as CEO of St Patrick’s Athletic, and also had a stint in the business world (the Mansfield hotel group) before the move to Basketball Ireland in 2011, where one of his first tasks was to (successfully) clear a legacy debt of over €1m.
Revelations about the FAI’s finances in 2019 gave O’Byrne a voice again, as he maintained that the financial millstone around the neck of the FAI, in the form of the Aviva Stadium, showed that his 1999 vision for Eircom Park was maybe a better bet.
The relative calming of the waters in the FAI over the last year saw O’Byrne back off the national stage again and focus on his job of improving the lot of basketball in this country. He was elected to the European board of international body FIBA in 2019, a plum post and a nod to his past involvement with Uefa from his FAI days.
But instead of leading basketball into a future free from restrictions and reduced income related to Covid, he’s on the hunt for a job again.