For second time, O’Byrne steps down from high-profile role

For the second time in his career as one of the most recognisable administrators in Irish sport, Bernard O’Byrne has left his high-profile position with timing not of his own making.

O’Byrne recently celebrated 10 years at the helm of Basketball Ireland, the last 18 months a particularly trying time for that sport which was, to their immense frustration, unable to to get back to action in the face of the threat from Covid-19 at a time when other sports were allowed to resume competition.

But the Kildare resident will not make the 11-year mark as he has resigned, on the back of a Facebook post he made last week, the dreadful comment of ‘Black Dives matter’ a surprising lapse of judgment for which he apologised.