Former waste depot to be transformed into new €4m state-of-the-art library

A former An Post sorting office and waste depot is to be transformed into a new €4m state-of-the-art library.

Dublin City Councillor Paul McAuliffe today confirmed that Dublin City Council’s Development department has agreed to acquire the site for a new library for Finglas.

The site features the former An Post sorting office and waste depot on Seamus Ennis Road in Finglas.

"This has been a priority for me and the wider community since 2014," he said.

"Back then, with the Head of the Council’s Library Service, I walked the village to identify potential sites. The sorting office site has been idle for nearly a decade and I’m delighted that it will finally put to good use," he said.

He said the acquisition of the site is integral for the community.

"This is a really important win for Finglas. The current library has limited access and facilities for disabled people or those with young children," he continued.

"The library is a fantastic service and is at the heart of the community. Into the future, there is a great potential for local libraries to offer extra study rooms, exhibition spaces and computers."

He said the decision to acquire the site is a bonus for the local community to promote literacy and learning and engage with young people.

He previously said that having a new library for the area would be "the icing on the cake."

"Championing a new library for the village and delivering better civic spaces has been a priority for me. The new library will be a wonderful addition to recent improvements to the village," he said.

Cllr McAuliffe said there is no definite timeline in place for the project but he is hopeful to see a result in the next two to five years.

Online Editors