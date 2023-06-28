Former US President John F Kennedy’s ancestral pride shared by ‘Irish Mafia’ in 1963

President John F Kennedy rides through a huge crowd in Cork during his 1963 visit. Photo: Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

The coffin of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy is moved from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base as Robert Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy, Kenny O'Donnell, and Larry O'Brien stand side-by-side in the doorway. Photo: Wally McNamee/ The Washington Post via Getty Images

With huge crowd gathered behind her, Jacqueline Kennedy stands in front of her husband's grave in Washington accompanied by family friend, Larry O'Brien, to her right.

John F Kennedy's right-hand man Larry O'Brien (in glasses to left of JFK) who nearly become the US vice-presidential nominee in 1956 before helping guide Kennedy to the White House in November 1960.

ONE of former US President John F Kennedy's most trusted friends and a member of his so-called 'Irish Mafia' took time out from the celebrated presidential visit to Ireland in 1963 to connect with his own Irish roots.

The revelation about Lawrence 'Larry' O'Brien's pride in his Irish ancestry came as part of events to mark the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy's visit to Wexford, Dublin and Cork.

Mr O'Brien played a key role in helping the young Massachusetts senator get elected to the White House – and became not only one of the President's most trusted advisors but one of the most powerful men in America.

Yet he is largely unheralded in Ireland.

Such was Larry O'Brien's political acumen as a strategist that President Kennedy dubbed his election concepts 'The O'Brien Manual.'

Mr O'Brien accompanied President Kennedy on his celebrated trip to Ireland, the 60th anniversary of which occurs this week, and was also in the motorcade with him when he was assassinated in Texas just a few months later.

Mr O'Brien was present in the Dallas hospital where the stricken president was brought and was part of the cortege that later accompanied his remains with Jackie Kennedy on Air Force One for the flight back to Washington.

So loyal was Mr O'Brien to his friend that Jackie later wrote about the incredible support he had offered her family during those terrible days.

Heartbroken, Mr O'Brien later left politics after serving briefly under President Johnson.

He later served as Postmaster General in the US – a role he only accepted after being offered it by President Johnson on the basis that "it was too great an honour to refuse" for the son of an immigrant.

Mr O'Brien's legacy was such that one of the National Basketball Association's (NBA) top trophies is named in his honour in recognition of his service as NBA commissioner.

He later became chairman of the Democratic National Congress.

When he died in 1990, Senator Ted Kennedy led the tributes at his funeral and hailed him as "one of the best friends the Kennedy family ever had".

Mr O'Brien's son, Larry III, now runs one of the largest consultancy and lobbying groups in Washington.

President John F Kennedy visited Ireland from June 26 to 29, 1963, with Mr O'Brien by his side.

However, during the celebrations, Mr O'Brien privately took time out to renew his own Irish family connections.

Mr O'Brien's mother, Myra Sweeney, was from Dunmanway, Co Cork, while his father, Lawrence Snr, was from the Kilbrittain area of Co Cork.

Historian Michelle O'Mahony has uncovered details of Mr O'Brien's visit. He very much was our man in the White House," she said.

"Larry O'Brien was hugely important, not just to the Kennedy family and President Kennedy's administration but also to the Irish-American influence within politics, business and sport in the US."

Mr O'Brien later revealed that President Kennedy, in preparing his 1963 visit to Ireland, insisted that all members of White House staff who were of Irish descent be included in the travelling party.

Mr O'Brien was a first-hand witness to how moved the president was by the connection to his family's past.

"The visit deeply moved him and rekindled in him a sense of his Irish heritage," Mr O'Brien later wrote.

During President Kennedy's visit to Cork, Mr O'Brien's aunt Julia travelled from Dunmanway to meet her nephew at City Hall – and was thrilled when President Kennedy asked Mr O'Brien to introduce her to the crowd.

Julia was later introduced to President Kennedy, and told the President that he was very lucky to have Larry O'Brien working for him.