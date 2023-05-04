Former US President Donald Trump says civil rape case in New York is a ‘disgrace’ and a ‘big political scam’

Former US President Donald Trump has said the civil rape case he is facing in New York is a “disgrace” and a “a big political scam”.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival at his hotel and golf resort outside Doonbeg in Co Clare, Trump said he had been “falsely accused”.

Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll has claimed that he raped her in a New York department store changing room in 1996.

Donald Trump: 'This woman is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed to happen in our country'

She is also suing him for defamation after Mr Trump accused Ms Carroll of lying when she went public with her account of the alleged assault in 2019.

“I’ll be going back to New York, I was falsely accused by this woman. I have no idea who she is. It’s ridiculous,” he said.

“She made a claim, she wrote a book.. It's a disgrace. I’ll be going back early because a woman made a claim that's totally false and was fake.

“She’s fake, she wrote a book, she’s a Democrat. We have a rough judge; we have a judge that doesn’t like me much.

“It’s a disgrace but I have to do it, that’s part of life.

“It’s a fake claim just like all the other fake claims.. It’s all a big political scam.”

Mr Trump claimed he was being targeted because he was a “famous, rich and political person”.

“So, because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland, where I have great properties, I have to leave early. I don’t have to, but I choose to,” he said.

“I’ll probably attend [the trial] and I think it’s a disgrace, this woman - she has a diary, and in her diary, she didn’t write about this event.

“It’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case, against a famous, rich and political person that’s leading the polls by 40 points.

“And I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who’s extremely hostile.

“I’m going to go back and I’m going to confront this, this woman is a disgrace, and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen in our country.

“This is a political attack. This is the only way they think they can win the election. The diary has nothing mentioned, it’s all made up.”

The visit is taking place at a time when he is facing multiple investigations back in the US.

Last month, he became the first former US president in history to face criminal charges.

Mr Trump was indicted in New York to face 34 criminal charges related to an alleged hush payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

He is also facing possible criminal proceedings in Georgia with regard to alleged criminal interference in the 2020 US general election.

After playing a round of golf, Trump drove his golf cart past a group of reporters and stopped to ask if everybody was “having a good time”.

“You didn’t know this about Trump, did you?,” he said.

The 76-year-old was then asked if he will be seeking to secure the Irish-American vote in next year’s US presidential election.

“I’m looking right now, that’s why I’m talking to you,” Trump said.

To which a reporter responded: “Joe Biden is convinced he has it.”

Before driving off, Trump added: “Biden is an incompetent person. Have a good time everybody.”

Trump bought the now-named Trump International golf resort and hotel in the coastal Clare village for an estimated €15m in 2014.

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort while president in 2019.

He landed in Shannon from Scotland on Wednesday, where he visited another of his resorts, Turnberry. Scotland is also his mother’s ancestral home.