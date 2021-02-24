Lord Kilclooney is photographed in the Houses of Parliament in London.

A former deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has called on the Northern Ireland Executive to help the Republic ramp up its Covid vaccination programme.

In a tweet Lord Kilclooney said the Executive should ask the Irish Government how it could help increase its vaccination levels.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: "Some 96pc of the population in the Republic have not been vaccinated and we have freedom of movement on this island. So, it is important for the health of people in Northern Ireland also to help as many people get vaccinated as we can.

"It hasn't dawned on anyone that I live near the border, so I am very conscious of this issue. I just hope [the Executive] investigates the possibility of assisting the Republic's vaccination programme... but of course the decision at Stormont depends on the availability of extra vaccine doses, and I do not know whether we have that or not."

Read More

SDLP's health spokeswoman Cara Hunter said it had always advocated a whole-island approach to tackling the pandemic.

"There is no screen at the border that prevents transmission of the virus so it's important that we work steadily to vaccinate everyone in Ireland," she said.

"Closer coordination is clearly needed to eradicate the threat we're facing. That should involve vaccination cooperation and a mass testing and tracing initiative to prevent recurrence."

Alliance's health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw said: "Alliance is already on record as being supportive in principle of the UK and Ireland working together to deliver completion of the vaccination programme as quickly as possible across the entire Common Travel Area."

The vaccine rate in Britain is 25.4pc for England, 25.7pc for Scotland and 26.8pc for Wales.

Read More

Online Editors