Former UN peacekeepers pay tribute to their fallen comrades at annual wreath-laying ceremony

Dozens of former UN peacekeepers paid tribute to their fallen comrades at an annual wreath-laying ceremony in Dublin today.

Due to Covid-19, a scaled-back ceremony took place at noon today in the UN memorial garden on Mount Temple Road, Dublin 7.

Every year the Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA) marks International Peacekeepers Day on May 29 with a wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to those who lost their lives while peacekeeping.

A total of four wreaths were laid today as the sun shined in on the UN memorial garden, which was officially opened in 1998 by then President Mary McAleese.

Wreaths were laid at the remembrance wall in the garden that is dedicated to the Irish citizens who died in the service of the United Nations.

The ceremony at noon saw Defence Forces deputy chief of staff Major General Sean Clancy firstly lay a wreath on behalf of the Irish Defence Forces.

Assistant Garda Commissioner, Anne Marie Cagney, then lay a wreath on behalf of An Garda Síochana.

The next wreath was laid on behalf of the families whose loved ones have died while working in the service. This was performed by deputy chairman of the IUNVA David Judge.

Finally, President of Post 1 IUNVA Michael Colton, lay a wreath in memory of all UN Peacekeepers who died in the cause of peace.

The Irish United Nations Veterans Association is a charity that aims to ensure the memory of those who gave their lives in the cause of peace on the United Nations service is not forgotten.

Membership is open to anyone who is a resident in Ireland and former member of the Defence Forces, a foreign army, Gardai, or civilian who has served at least 90 days service or successfully completed a tour of duty on a UN mission or a UN-mandated mission in a foreign country.