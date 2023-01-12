Former top PSNI officer claims she was discriminated against for being a woman

A former senior PSNI officer has alleged she was discriminated against by the force because she is a woman and as a result was removed from her position as police commander in Derry.

Emma Bond — who is now an Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland — is taking an industrial tribunal case against the PSNI over how she feels she was treated.

Ms Bond was with the PSNI for 23 years, moving up the ranks to become a Chief Superintendent and head of the force in the Derry City and Strabane District in January 2020.

Hearings in the tribunal case got under way in Belfast on Wednesday with the claimant, Ms Bond, being cross-examined by counsel for the PSNI, Aidan Sands.

Prior to the cross-examination, the judge and counsel for the claimant and respondent went over some technical details regarding disclosure evidence, including some of Chief Constable Simon Byrne’s journal entries from the spring of 2020.

The case centres on a series of events during the claimant’s time in Londonderry at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, in particular a controversy over an episode where it emerged that dozens of officers did not report for duty in the district over a two-week period in April, while still getting paid.

It is understood that the officers were told by inspectors that they could be at home “on standby”, without the knowledge of more senior commanders.

A reference was made to an entry in Mr Byrne’s journal about Ms Bond’s “resilience”. She told the hearing that she felt that this “relates to the fact that I am a female and [refers to] not being up to the role in such a challenging area”.

Under cross-examination, Ms Bond said that, when she was informed of what was happening regarding the officers being at home, she put an immediate end to the practice and informed her superiors, who launched an investigation.

In the weeks that followed, a series of complaints were made against then Chief Superintendent Bond’s behaviour and she was subsequently removed from her post and transferred to a position at the police training college at Garnerville.

Mr Sands put it to Ms Bond that her move to Police Scotland is “nothing to do” with the tribunal case, which she disputed, stating that she was “isolated as a result of the events before the tribunal” and took up the new job as a consequence.

Mr Sands outlined how the claimant, when she was informed by a colleague of the “working from home” situation, raised a series of concerns with more senior officers about potential breaches of the PSNI code of ethics and possible fraud, a criminal offence.

Ms Bond agreed with Mr Sands’ suggestion she was not a “voice crying out from the wilderness”, but Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton and Chief Constable Simon Byrne shared her concerns and acted on them.

The barrister said: “This case is not about whether issues raised were right or wrong, but whether you suffered detriment as a result — detriment because you are a woman — which is denied.”

He said the detriment alleged stems from a series of complaints made against Ms Bond and her subsequent repositioning within the force.

Mr Sands said the case can be divided into two categories: the investigation into the officers being at home when they were supposed to be on duty, and her removal from her post in Londonderry.

“Do you say all of those were acts of sex discrimination?” he asked Ms Bond.

She replied: “Yes, I do.”

Mr Sands said, when Ms Bond was informed of the working from home situation and reported her concerns to her superiors, she was “one link in the chain”, but the only one alleging detriment to her, contending there would be “no rhyme or reason for this”.

The claimant replied: “That’s why I am here, it’s because I was a female officer in a senior position.” When the controversy reached the media at the time in May 2020, Ms Bond was in text message contact with the Chief Constable and he was “supportive and warm” towards her, Mr Sands suggested.

Ms Bond responded: “I wouldn’t describe my relationship with the Chief Constable as warm and supportive, if I’m being brutally honest.”

She added that she was embarrassed because the incident happened “on my watch” and felt it was a poor reflection on her leadership.

The hearing was told that Ms Bond made specific references to conversations that were happening within the force referencing her gender, alleging that Mr Byrne did not specifically address her concerns about people talking about her being a woman.

Mr Sands later spoke of two briefings Ms Bond gave officers under her in April on the “working from home” episode, which he described as a “rollicking”.

Ms Bond said she couldn’t recall but she did use a term similar to that.

The barrister pointed out that the two briefings, attended in a 150 square foot room with two groups of officers, made of 63 people and 57 people, happened at a time when social distancing should have been observed.

Ms Bond said she was angry as she had reason to suspect there was a breach of the PSNI’s code of ethics by the officers involved, but agreed with Mr Sands’ contention that the officers were entitled to a presumption of innocence.

These briefings resulted in several complaints against Ms Bond.

The barrister said it was the complainants’ view that Ms Bond had conducted herself “very badly” during the briefings, something the claimant disputes.

The investigation into the officers “working from home” did not find evidence of misconduct, but resulted in the officers being given management advice.

The hearing continues.