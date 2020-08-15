Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen attends funeral of mother May as she is remembered by her ‘strength to keep going’

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen alongside his wife Mary and daughter Sinead (beige jacket) arriving at the funeral mass of his late Mother May Cowen at St Brigids Church in Clara Co Offaly in a wheelchair. Photo by Steve Humphreys 15th August 2020

Former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Brian Cowen and former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen attended their mother May Cowen’s funeral in Clare on Saturday as she was remembered by her “strength to keep going”.

Mary ‘May’ Cowen died peacefully at her home in Clara on Thursday following a period of illness.

She was remembered by parish priest Fr Joseph Deegan for her strong faith which allowed her to support the political careers of two sons and husband Ber.

“That had to be fed by her faith, giving her strength to keep going. Quietly supporting the political careers of her husband Ber, Brian and Barry and keeping an eye on Christy there at home, with a sure and solid motherly loving and wisdom,” he said.

Mrs Cowen’s closest family and friends attended the funeral and due to Covid-19 restrictions, the congregation was restricted to 50, with parishioners also paying their respects outside of St Brigid's Church in Clara.

Her sons Brian, Barry and Christy were sitting with their families in the front pews and with former Taoiseach Brian Cowen attending the funeral in a wheelchair due to suffering a bad stroke just over a year ago.

He was sitting to the right of the white coffin, which had a large bouquet of white flowers placed on top beside a photograph of Mrs Cowen.

The congregation inside the church wore face coverings throughout the Mass, which was streamed online.

Fr Deegan said that Mrs Cowen found “joy” in their political careers as well as “sadness”.

“Finding joy in their careers in the glorious moments and also feeling the sadness I’m sure for them, in their struggles and their disappointments.”

Mrs Cowen found the death of her husband, a sitting Fianna Fáil TD in 1984 “very painful”.

“The strong faith that she had to rely upon I’m sure was her support in that very painful and shocking experience at the sudden and untimely death of her husband Ber,” said Fr Deegan.

“Helping her to carry on the work in rearing her family, keeping the family business going, the pub, the butchers, the undertakers.”

She was also described as a “loving grandmother to beloved grandchildren” and was “always warm” even when she faced her own challenges.

“Not without difficulty, having to carry her own cross of sickness and suffering in the last 14 years or so. Must have been hard going at times but again, she did so with dignity and the strength of her faith to help her,” he added.

Speaking to the ‘Sunday Independent’ in 2017, Barry Cowen said his mother stood at the head of the family and was “battled hardened”.

"She would always say 'you are elected by the people, you are elected by your constituents, you work for your constituents and hard work will be rewarded. And if you take your eye off the ball, if you neglect your work, if you leave yourself vulnerable and open, you lose your job',” he said.

"She understands you're only as good as your last election. It could be around the corner at any time, on any day, and that comes from a woman who was married to a person who, in the eighties, did three elections in 18 months, and the difficulties that brings."

She was laid to rest in the Monastery Cemetery in Clara and is survived by her sons, Christy, Brian and Barry, sisters Patsy Nolan (USA) and Nuala Farley (USA), grandchildren Jane, Stephen, Sinead, Meadbh, Gemma, Lorcan, Eoin and Aoibhe, daughters in law Mary (Tullamore), Mary (Clara) and Ann (Clara), brother in law, sister in law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Online Editors