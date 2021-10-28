Former tánaistí Mary Harney and Mary Coughlan hit out at ‘vitriol’ aimed at female politicians

Two of Ireland’s most prominent former politicians have said they believe the level of abuse levelled at public representatives worsened after the financial crash of 2008 and has been exacerbated by social media.

Former tánaistí and ministers Mary Coughlan and Mary Harney both agreed that the level of vitriol directed towards female politicians in particular, has sunk to new lows.

“People form their opinions now based on the latest hashtag or Twitter view of something and I think it’s really worrying. I had left politics before social media took root. I think I would have found it extremely hard to operate in the current social media environment,” Ms Harney said.

The ex-leader of the Progressive Democrats cited what happened to former senator Lorraine Higgins, who spoke publicly about receiving death threats and abuse over a two-year period after her 2011 appointment.

“Yesterday I was speaking to a young female TD and I asked her what her experience was and she said, ‘You have no idea how bad it is.’ She said it’s really rough, the vitriol and the hatred that’s targeted at women. She mentioned in particular after the Mother and Baby Homes Report, that women were targeted.”

The former Health Minister said it can take a particularly difficult toll on a politician’s family and their loved ones.

Ms Harney said: “They [trolls] talk about what she looks like and how she speaks and it’s never about what she said. She said - and I can vouch for this as this was my experience - it has a terrible effect on her family, her loved ones, her parents.

“And I had the same. My mother used to get so upset, and this would be in the traditional media rather than the social media, and more latterly, my husband Brian used to get so upset about things.

“These things take a big toll on families and not just the individual. Social media gives a platform to people that are pretty obnoxious and think and say what they wish. I'm a strong fan of social media being regulated appropriately. Not just in Ireland but globally.”

Ms Harney was speaking during a conversation with ex-RTÉ political correspondent David Davin-Power themed, ‘Politics Then and Now and Into the Future?’ as part of the online 41st MacGill Summer School event.

Her comments were echoed by former deputy leader of Fianna Fáil Mary Coughlan, who said her late husband would go “apopleptic” about the negativity.

“I had awful abuse. When you think back, people wouldn’t tolerate it now,” she said.

“I see that abuse has gotten worse now because of social media. The vitriol is awful, absolutely desperate. Politicians are seen as fair game, they are not entitled to have an opinion and they can’t make a mistake. It really does impact on people and especially impacts on families, especially if you have children.

“It’s very difficult for people to be in public life at the best of times but to have all of that thrown on top of what you do, it’s just absolutely awful and it shows a really coarse side of public life which is really not acceptable.”

When asked by Mr Davin-Power if one of her “chief tormentors from within the political tent was a certain Leo Varadkar”, Ms Coughlan laughed and said that she “forgave him”.

The two had some memorable exchanges over the years, especially in 2010 when she said he had made “many nasty comments” about her performance as Enterprise Minister.

“There was no necessity for using some of the language that was used. And the whole idea was, you go after somebody and you take them out,” she said.

“And that still seems to be the way. You go after somebody if they seem to have a weakness or they’re not as good as you think they should be. You just go after them and after them until you think you can get them to relent or somebody’s moved on.”