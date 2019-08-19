A former 'Sunday Game' pundit has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Kilkee in Co Clare.

Former 'Sunday Game' pundit and UL coach drowns in seaside swim tragedy

David Weldrick (71), a regular visitor to the area, was a former PE lecturer who worked at the University of Limerick. He also helped bring Thomond College an All-Ireland title.

He was taken from the water on Saturday morning on the western side of Kilkee Bay in an area know as Newfoundout.

It is understood he was brought ashore by passers-by and Coast Guard volunteers who carried out CPR.

Mr Weldrick was later airlifted from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead.

Dublin-born Mr Weldrick was among the first analysts to appear on 'The Sunday Game'.

University of Limerick (UL) described Mr Weldrick's death as "very sad news," and expressed condolences to his friends, family, and former colleagues.

"He leaves behind a legacy of coaching excellence at UL. RIP," a post on Twitter said.

Separately, a man and two children were airlifted to hospital after they got into difficulty while swimming in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.

In Derrynane, the man and two children were swept out to sea while swimming at around 12.20pm.

Lifeguards on duty at the beach jumped into action while raising the alarm.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was directed to the scene and airlifted the three to Tralee General Hospital.

