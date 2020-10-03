Former state pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy was 'suspicious' of Joe O’Reilly

Former state pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy has revealed that she was “suspicious” of Joe O’Reilly, who bludgeoned his wife Rachel (30) to death in October 2004.

Mr O’Reilly gave TV interviews feigning innocence before he was arrested and later went on to be convicted of his wife’s murder.

Speaking on the Late Late Show last night, Prof Cassidy recalled one of his television appearances.

“I probably wasn't the only person looking at it and going, must have been him.

“I was very suspicious,” she said.

“I’m just like everybody else at that stage, I'm the armchair detective.”

A short clip was played of Mr O’Reilly’s appeal, where he said that whoever killed Mrs O’Reilly knew her.

“I thought he was quite right,” said Prof Cassidy.

Rachel O'Reilly (30) died after she was badly beaten in her home in The Naul in Co Dublin almost 16 years ago.

Her mother, Rose Callaly, found Rachel's body in the bedroom of the house on October 4.

Prof Cassidy also recalled the night she was called out to the scene and explained how she had three students with her, but a duty garda would not allow them on the scene so that evidence would not be tampered with.

“The call came through and I said, ‘There’s been a death, if you all want to pile in.’ And it was a lousy night, it was a lousy night.

“I drove up with them in the back, it was like having kids with you.”

“I got to the scene and the guards are normally very good, I say ‘I’ve got students with me, and is it OK if they come in’, and they said, ‘No’.

“And I went, ‘Oh, right.”

“I went out to the kids in the car and I said, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t come in’. I said, ‘We’ll clear it and see if you can come to the mortuary to do the post mortem, but you can't come in here.’”

She explained how the gardaí were cautious of any evidence that may be lost if the students came in.

“Not that I was concerned as to what they would see and I don't think the guards were concerned as to what they would see,” she added.

“I think they knew right from the start it was going to be a tricky investigation and they didn't want people trapezing over it.”

Online Editors