Former senator Lorraine Higgins tells of four death threats and being bombarded with abuse 

Former senator Lorraine Higgins has told how she received four death threats and was bombarded with abuse over a two year period.

"While I was appointed a Senator in 2011, nobody forewarned me as to what was to be expected. I was never a councillor, I never served as a TD before, so it was really a rude awakening,” she said today.

Outlining the type of abuse she received, Ms Higgins said: “There was a lot of focus on sexual violence, rape, physical appearance, you name it. That manifested itself over that period of time, such that I had to make reports to the gardai about the kind of abuse that I was receiving from members of the public.

“Unfortunately, I got four death threats in that period of time, with the last one being the most menacing of all of them, which resulted in a six month suspended sentence for the perpetrator.”

Speaking on Brendan O’Connor’s RTÉ’s Radio 1 programme this morning, she outlined the impact it had on her. “The one thing I noticed that when I did leave politics, it was like this huge weight had been moved off my shoulders and I didn’t have to consider the effect of this any more.

“I think that people felt that politicians were a legitimate target, particularly in the Government 2011 to 2016.”

In the course of the interview, she told how she was stalked and followed on at least two occasions by an individual.

She said she had put up with two years of abuse, “ever since the start of the European election campaign and it was just so relentless, a continuous bombardment that I remember making a decision in summer 2015, and saying to myself and to my parents at the time, in all likelihood this will possibly be my last election and I am not really bothered. I am going to start making plans for what I will do after that."

Meanwhile, former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock also told the show that the abuse for him started when he became a TD and gradually escalated.

"A garda liason was appointed. We had two visits to the house where they would have inspected various security elements of the house and recommended more lighting, CCTV.

"It was shown that where I collected my post that somebody could potentially grab me from a blind spot so it was recommended we add new fencing there, that we raise fending in our back garden, all this kind of thing, and that is quite scary in a way, in that you are not even just thinking about yourself.”

"Obviously, I live with somebody, I have neighbours. You are thinking about their safety more than your own even.”

He said there would been “a number of death threats received at various points, but they would have been at varying degrees of seriousness.”

He gardai got wind of one in particular that caused them to visit the house, and caused them to undertake the security check in the house.

Mr Rock said there were a number of occasions where he had to close down the constituency office for the day because of the threats received against the office. “That was always a running problem as well.”

He said that a lot of it would have been because of perceived issues in Government.



