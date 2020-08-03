John Hume, who spent over 40 years campaigning for peace and a lasting solution to the Northern Ireland conflict, has died in his native Derry aged 83 years.

Mr Hume’s family announced his passing this morning.

In a statement, they said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that John passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning after a short illness.

“We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the care and nursing staff of Owen Mor nursing home in Derry.

“The care they have shown John in the last months of his life has been exceptional.”

They added: “John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family.

“It seems particularly apt for these strange and fearful days to remember the phrase that gave hope to John and so many of us through dark times: we shall overcome.”

âI never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping peopleâ.



Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night. We all live in the Ireland he imagined - at peace and free to decide our own destiny.



Thank you, John. pic.twitter.com/0yO5KWaTv7 — Social Democratic and Labour Party (@SDLPlive) August 3, 2020

The SDLP have paid tribute to him on social media, writing: "‘I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people’.

"Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night. We all live in the Ireland he imagined - at peace and free to decide our own destiny.

"Thank you, John."

Mr Hume, a teacher turned politician, has been widely acknowledged as the key person in ending 30 years of violence in the North which cost over 3,600 human lives.

Over decades he built up huge influence in the USA and Europe, as well as London and Dublin, and finally even convinced the IRA of the value of his ideals, much of which were enshrined in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Former US President Bill Clinton, whose backing for the peace process was crucial, paid a warm tribute.

“John Hume, and the results he achieved in Northern Ireland, stand as a stunning rebuke to the people who chose violence,” President Clinton said.

John Hume was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, and in 2010 he was voted “Ireland’s Greatest Person” in a poll for RTÉ television.

He had retired from active politics in 2004 and in recent years suffered a number of health problems including dementia.

In 2015, his wife of 55 years, Pat Hume also spoke publicly about his declining health, and how the people of his beloved Derry “looked out for him” when he sometimes strayed about his native city.

He was born in Derry in January 1937 and he often recalled how his great-grandfather, Sam Hume, had been a Scottish Presbyterian. Derry was a majority Catholic/Nationalist city but also the centre of shocking discrimination on jobs and housing by the Protestant minority, something he challenged from a very young age.

Educated locally in St Columb’s College, he originally went to Maynooth to study for the Catholic priesthood. He abandoned this plan and became a teacher of history and French, and a community activist in Derry.

He and Pat Hume, also a teacher, married in 1960 and they had five children. His wife supported him throughout his long political work and for a time was the sole family breadwinner when the North’s politics had broken down and he had no income.

His early community activism included the credit union movement, in which he became a national leader, and also housing action in Derry. This involved a constant fighting discrimination against nationalists and naturally led on to early involvement in the Northern Ireland Civil Rights’ Association, inspired by similar movements in the USA and Europe.

John Hume was a life-long advocate of peaceful protest who also criticised the old Nationalist Party’s failure to properly represent the Catholic minority. In 1969 he defeated the Nationalist leader, Eddy McAteer, to take a seat in the Stormont parliament for Derry.

In 1970 he helped found the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) seeking justice via non-violent action and attempting to especially unite all nationalists. He was briefly Commerce Minister in the ill-starred power-sharing government, set up under the 1973 Sunningdale Agreement but smashed by Loyalist trade unions.

From 1972 onwards he had begun successfully forging long-term links with key Irish-US politicians, notably Senators Ted Kennedy and US House speaker, Tipp O’Neill. These people eventually exerted big influence in London on the Northern Ireland issues.

Elected to the European Parliament in 1979 he became an increasingly influential figure in Dublin, London, Brussels and Washington and he also took over leadership of the SDLP. By that time he was also well known in Brussels as he had been working periodically for Ireland’s EU Commissioner, Dick Burke.

He was associated with the New Ireland Forum in 1984 which led on to the 1985 Anglo Irish Agreement. In the early 1990s he began controversial talks with Sinn Féin and the IRA via Gerry Adams.

He faced down heavy criticism on all sides and endured long periods of doubt. But the contact helped yield an IRA ceasefire in 1994 and the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

In 2001 he turned down an opportunity to become Northern Ireland deputy first minister and retired in 2004. In recent years he has suffered poor health.









