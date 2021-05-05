Former school principal convicted of €204,000 theft faces possible sanctions by Teaching Council 

A former national school principal who was convicted three years ago in relation to the theft of €204,000 is now facing possible sanctions by the Teaching Council.

A disciplinary committee inquiry panel heard that Fionbar Ó Baoill, with an address in Ballybofey, Co Donegal, had pleaded guilty to five counts of theft and two counts of forgery when he was principal at Kilnaleck National School in Co Cavan between 2007 and 2012.

He was given a suspended two-year sentence, on condition he repaid €25,000 in March 2018. However, in May 2019, on foot of an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), he was sentenced to 15 months and taken into custody,

On behalf of the director of the Teaching Council, Conor Feeney BL told the panel that Ó Baoill was the principal of the small school of five teachers and approximately 70 students.

“At the start of 2012, a new treasurer came into the board of management of the school and raised queries with Mr Ó Baoill in relation to bank accounts held by the school and satisfactory responses weren’t forthcoming, such that further queries were made and an audit was undertaken.”

He said that it became clear that “there had been quite significant theft and fraud activity on the part of Mr Ó Baoill, amounting to in the region of €204,000 in total between the years 2007 and 2012”.

Mr Feeney said that broadly the activity fell into four categories: firstly using the school credit card for personal purposes; secondly, improperly drawing cheques on the school account for purposes other than school purposes; thirdly a sum of €2,850 was misapplied from a school post office account and fourthly there were payments of, in the region of €73,000, from the Department of Social Protection under the School Meals scheme, which were made to a ‘secret account’ which Ó Baoill had opened in the name of the school, and from which he drew himself.

Ó Baoill was not in attendance and was not represented at the fitness to teach inquiry today.

The panel reached findings that the allegations in the notice of inquiry had been proven beyond reasonable doubt, based on the evidence, and may affect Ó Baoill’s fitness to teach.

However, the panel, which was chaired by Paul Moroney, will complete a report before deciding on sanctions and the issue of fitness to teach.

The Teaching Council can conduct inquiries into and, where appropriate, impose sanctions in relation to, the fitness to teach of any registered teacher.

This article was amended on May 5, 2021.