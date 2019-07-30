Former rugby coach and teacher sent for trial charged with indecently assaulting boys

A FORMER rugby coach and teacher has been sent for trial charged with 43 counts of indecently assaulting boys at a south Dublin school.

John McClean (73) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

The charges allege that he assaulted four schoolboys at Terenure College in the 1970s and 80s.

Some 39 of those charges relate to one boy, while he is alleged to have assaulted a second boy twice, and two more boys once each.

The charges are contrary to Common Law and the assaults are alleged to have happened at the school on dates in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1982.

A State solicitor told Judge Carol Anne Coolican the case was before the court for the service of a book of evidence and the book was ready.

A garda served it on the accused and the State solicitor applied for minor amendments to be made to some of the charges.

Judge Coolican granted this after hearing the defence was consenting.

The accused, who had been sitting with his arms folded, stood as the judge gave him the formal caution that he must provide any alibi details he intends to rely on to the prosecution within 14 days.

The judge asked if he understood this and he nodded and replied: "yes."

She then ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with a copy of the accused's garda interview video, and sent the accused forward to the next sittings of the circuit court, on October 18.

On the application of defence solicitor Dara Robinson, the judge varied bail terms to remove a condition that the accused must sign on at his local garda station.

There was no garda objection.

Mr Robinson asked the court to note that Mr McClean's passport remained with the gardai.

Judge Coolican asked Mr McClean, of Casimir Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin to acknowledge his name on the bail bond, asking if it was his signature.

"It is," he replied.

The accused, dressed in a dark suit with an open-necked blue shirt, did not otherwise address the court during the brief hearing.

It is the second set of charges he is facing for alleged abuse at the prestigious school, after he was returned for trial on 35

