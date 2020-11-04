Former RTÉ producer accused of child abuse in three jurisdictions, court told

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has been unable to take up bail since he was charged five weeks ago with 17 offences, in Ireland and outside the State. Photo: Mark Condren

FORMER RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven is accused of child abuse in three jurisdictions, a court has heard.

The 58-year-old has been unable to take up bail since he was charged five weeks ago with 17 offences, in Ireland and outside the State.

He was arrested at his home at Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Conditional bail in his own bond of €500 with a requirement for a €10,000 independent surety had been set on October 1.

Mr Creaven faced his third hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court today. He was still in custody.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment and a book of evidence must be completed. Detective Garda Johanna Doyle, who is attached to the Online Child Exploitation Unit, has sent the case file to the DPP.

Read More

A State solicitor told Judge Victor Blake the book of evidence was not yet ready and a number of statements from the UK were awaited.

“The offences are complex and technical, and allegedly occurred over a period of time in three different jurisdictions,” the solicitor told the court.

Judge Blake was asked to extend time for completion of the book of evidence.

He noted the accused was in custody with consent to bail and, acceding to the application, he further remanded him to appear on November 18.

He said every effort should be made to have the book of evidence ready.

The unemployed former broadcaster, who was dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) including a face mask and goggles, did not address the court. He consulted quietly with his barrister Sharon Rossiter whose application for legal aid to be granted to Mr Creaven was successful.

Mr Creaven's charges are:

Two counts of sexual assault of a child outside the State in 2014

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child outside the State in 2014

Three counts of sexually exploiting a child in Ireland in 2017

Five counts of possessing of child pornography in 2017

Four counts of using IT and communication technology for the purpose of facilitating child sexual exploitation, inside and outside the State in 2017.

Some of the charges carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

At his first hearing, Detective Garda Doyle said it was alleged a search was carried out at Mr Creaven’s home in November 2017 which resulted in a discovery of pictures and videos of children. A large number of electronic devices were seized, she had said.

His solicitor had said it could be difficult for him to find someone to act as as a surety.

If bail is taken up, he must sign on daily at Dun Laoghaire Garda station from 9am to 9pm.

He must “not use any social media platform, in particular Facebook and Skype”.

He has to surrender his passport within 48 hours of taking up bail, and notify gardaí of any change of address.

Read More

Online Editors