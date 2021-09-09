Former RTE presenter Liz Bonnin speaks of shocking discovery of toxic substances in her body from plastics

Presenter Liz Bonnin has spoken of her fears about plastic pollution after tests showed plastic chemicals linked to cancers in her urine

Broadcaster Liz Bonnin says she was shocked to find toxic plastic chemicals in her body that come from everyday items like plastic water bottles used in kids’ school lunches.

The former presenter of RTE’s ‘Off the Rails’ and ‘Telly Bingo” programmes and current co-host of the BBC’s science and environmental series “Blue Planet Live” said she was stunned to find how many toxic chemicals linked to plastic food and drink packaging were found in her urine when she underwent a test to determine the levels of bisphenols and phthalates in her system.

Both chemicals have been linked to cancer and have an adverse, toxic effect on reproduction.

Plastic water bottles in particular have high levels of Bisphenol A (BPA), a substance that has been classified as an endocrine disruptor which impacts on the body's ability to reproduce.

Speaking during the initial podcast of “Brought to You by Chemistry” from the Royal Society of Chemistry in the UK, she spoke of her apprehension in finding toxic substances in her body from plastic packaging when she underwent a test in 2019.

"When I was asked to do it, I knew they would be in my system – yet when I saw the result it was pretty upsetting,” she told the programme.

"We're ingesting a lot of this plastic through the seafood we eat; we're even inhaling it. Scientists are now finding that microplastics can get into the fetus, it affects our immune cells – which die three times more quickly in presence of microplastics – and we are still not paying the attention warranted to this massive problem,” she said.

“The sad truth is this problem has got gone away. It’s getting worse,” she said, adding that she now believes plastic waste has become even worse and fears people don't understand how plastic waste and the health of the environment can impact directly on human health.

Tom Welton, Professor of Sustainable Chemistry at Imperial College London and President of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) told the programme that while not all plastics are unnecessary, many are.

"Eighty per cent of the non-fuel products of oil ends up as plastics. It's huge. I do find it really difficult to imagine a world without polymeric compounds, but that world has to be sustainable otherwise we go down the pan," he said.

"There are a lot of great examples; the computer in front of me wouldn't be here without plastics; this telephone wouldn't be here without plastics; the clothing I'm wearing – although I think I'm wearing a 100pc cotton shirt, I can tell you a lot of this thread isn't cotton.”

“There are a whole range of things where plastics have really enhanced our lives. For me, it's about how can we achieve those positives without causing the negatives.

"Our plastic use has to be made sustainable. Not can it be, it has to be,” he said.

A recent survey by the RSC in the UK found that people there are concerned about their plastic consumption, with nearly half (47.4pc) saying they avoid buying items wrapped in plastic packaging wherever possible. However almost half of respondents (48pc) said they don't always recycle single-use plastics packaging because of unclear labelling.



