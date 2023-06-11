Former RTÉ presenter Liz Bonnin hits out at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

Scientist and broadcaster Liz Bonnin has hit out at Boris Johnson for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Bonnin, a former RTÉ presenter and environmentalist, lost her mum to Covid-19 in January 2021.

The former UK prime minister resigned as an MP on Friday after accusing a House of Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

The Privileges Committee has been investigating whether Mr Johnson misled MPs when he assured them that Covid rules were followed in No 10 following allegations of lockdown-busting parties.

In a lengthy statement, he accused the committee of producing a yet-to-be-published report “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice” while providing him with “no formal ability to challenge anything they say”.

In a social media post on Friday following Boris’ resignation, Ms Bonnin expressed her frustration that policymakers “repeatedly ignored” scientific advice.

“Thinking of my mum tonight, and all who died needlessly because of him. Sending all those who also lost loved ones strength,” she said.

“This is still not easy, it brings it all back, but finally, some justice.”

Ms Bonnin, who was born in France but raised in Ireland, is now based in the UK.

Her mother was in the care of the National Health Service there.

In a follow-up post on Twitter yesterday, Ms Bonnin thanked everyone for their “kind and loving words”.

“I know I shouldn’t add fuel to the troll fire but the ongoing rhetoric by some, even after all this time, is insane,” she said.

“For the record let's talk about facts not lies: he and his parliament locked down far too late despite WHO and UK scientist advice, had a faulty Test and Trace system, no PPE for hospitals, a deadly and absurd herd immunity approach, an ‘eat out to help out’ campaign before vaccines were rolled out, repeatedly ignored the science that advised otherwise, and partied the nights away.

“I watched an out-of-control juggernaut careering towards us, and my mother was a victim of that.”

Ms Bonnin, who has a degree in biochemistry from Trinity College Dublin and a masters in wild animal biology, first came to prominence as a member of the girlband Chill.

She then moved to children's TV.

However, she swapped the world of celebrity for science and has become one of the best-known faces in environmental programming, working for the BBC, RTÉ and Discovery Channel.