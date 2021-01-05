Former RTÉ anchor Aengus Mac Grianna apologises for ‘distress and hurt’ caused by ‘blasphemous’ New Year’s Eve sketch

Former RTÉ News anchor Aengus Mac Grianna is apologising for his part in a Waterford Whispers News sketch that aired on RTÉ and accused God of rape.

The New Year’s Eve sketch caused major controversy after Archbishop Eamonn Martin said it was “deeply offensive to religious people”.

It was aired on the national broadcaster’s New Year’s Eve show on RTÉ One and depicted God being arrested for being a rapist, while Mac Grianna read a satirical news bulletin on the alleged crime.

The sketch has seen RTÉ receive thousands of complaints from the public, along with with Archbishop Martin who called it “blasphemous”.

Mac Grianna issued a public apology on Twitter on Tuesday for his part in the comedy sketch.

“I wish to apologise concerning my participation in the Waterford Whispers News item on the NYE show on RTE 1 on New Year's Eve. Truly I am deeply sorry for the offence, distress and hurt caused. It was wrong for me. It was wrong of me,” Mr Mac Grianna said.

Mr Mac Grianna’s news bulletin read: “In a shocking revelation this year, God became the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals. The 5-billion-year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young Middle Eastern migrant and allegedly impregnating her against her will,” in reference to the Immaculate Conception.

RTÉ have already issued an apology on the matter, saying: “RTÉ recognises that matters which can cause offence naturally differ from person to person, within comedy and satire in particular.

"Having reviewed the feedback and complaints received up to this point, RTÉ wishes to apologise to those who were offended by the segment.

"The formal complaints received by RTÉ are being entered into our complaints system and will be responded to in accordance with the relevant statutory process."

Online Editors