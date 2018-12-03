Former RTÉ worker jailed for sexually grooming girl will be free in weeks

Pervert former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven will be back on our streets next month as he nears the end of a jail sentence for sexual grooming.

Pervert former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven will be back on our streets next month as he nears the end of a jail sentence for sexual grooming.

The convicted child sex offender was jailed last March for 18 months, but will serve only half that sentence.

Independent.ie has learned that Creaven’s release date is set for January 8 because he is entitled to standard 50pc remission.

After his release from prison in England, he will serve the remainder of his sentence on licence and could return to Ireland within days.

Meanwhile, Creaven is being investigated by gardai after it emerged he accessed child pornography.

If child abuse images are found on his phone and computer, he could face more jail time.

Members of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau are leading the inquiry.

Facebook has been helping gardai find out who Creaven was talking to.

Many of his friends have broken their ties with the sex offender.

Following his original arrest and conviction in Leeds, RTÉ released a statement in which it said that his contract with the broadcaster would be terminated.

A screengrab of Kieran Creaven (55) who was charged after being confronted by a vigilante group

At Leeds Crown Court, Creaven was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child in the city after sexual grooming and 12 months for inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was exposed after trying to meet what he believed was a 13-year-old girl in Leeds in November last year.

The ‘teenager’ was in fact an adult member of vigilante group Predator Exposure, which confronted him when he arrived in the city.

The court was told that Creaven sent the ‘teenager’ an image of his erect penis.

During a four-month long grooming process, he told the ‘teenager’ he wanted to “cuddle her and smell her hair”.

It emerged that Creaven watched child pornography involving girls as young as eight and was in constant contact with up to 20 teenagers online.

Prosecutor Kitty Colley gave evidence about how Creaven sexually groomed a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl named Kealy Nutton with hundreds of messages sent on a daily basis between July and November last year.

He set up a fake Facebook profile under the name Jimmy Cee and purported to be a man in his late 30s.

He also befriended hundreds of adolescent and teenage girls through this account.

Early on in his conversations with Kealy Nutton, Creaven sent pictures taken in a bedroom of him holding his erect penis.

In one message he said: “‘Wish you were here in bed with me, warm and snuggled up.

“I’ll keep you wrapped up in my arms all night, smell your hair and kiss you.”

Creaven also used his profession as a producer to entice the young girl, who was “impressed by this”.

By October last year, he arranged flights to Leeds to meet the ‘teenager’, but had to cancel the trip due to illness.

However, the following month he flew to Leeds to meet what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

He said he would pretend to be her father in the hotel and would sneak into her room late at night.

Instead, he was confronted by members of Predator Exposure, who streamed the encounter live on Facebook.

When searched, he was carrying a list of names of young girls, two mobile phones and two boxes of condoms.

Giving details of Creaven’s depraved background, Vicki Colley, prosecuting, said he masturbated to child pornography involving girls and boys as young as eight.

She also said he chatted online with up to 20 teenage girls aged between 13 and 18.

Creaven also admitted to posting images and information of children online who blocked him on Facebook.

“The list of girls’ names he was found with, he said he would buy credit for their phones and when they blocked him he would seek revenge like putting something on Facebook about them,” said Ms Colley.

Defence counsel Ian Cook said that the incident had left Creaven’s marriage shattered and that he had expressed relief at his arrest.

He also stated that Creaven signed up to a lesbian dating website even though he was “clearly not” a woman.

A sexual harm prevention order was drafted restricting Creaven’s access to a phone with internet capabilities and being in the company of children under the age of 18.

Judge Simon Phillips said the aggravating factors were the significant level of planning that went into meeting the young child and the sexual nature of the images he sent.

In mitigation, Judge Phillips said there was not a real victim in the case and took into account Creaven’s early guilty plea before sentencing him.

