Former PSNI officer joins An Garda Síochána as Assistant Commissioner

Former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer Jonathan Roberts has joined An Garda Síochána as an Assistant Commissioner.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has welcomed the appointment of Mr Roberts.

"Jonathan has a wealth of organisational and operational experience that will be of immense benefit to An Garda Síochána as we continue to improve the service we provide,” he said.

He will take over the role of assistant commissioner in governance and accountability from Patrick Clavin in October when he retires.

Assistant Commissioner Roberts joins An Garda Síochána from the PSNI having been successful in the assistant commissioner promotion competition recently completed by the Policing Authority.

He has 26 years of policing experience and most recently held a dual role in the PSNI as head of learning, development, and professional standards and has also acted as an assistant chief constable.

A garda spokesperson said early in his career he was head of a major investigations team in Belfast following on from his extensive experience in serious crime investigation, including leading the investigations into several high profile murders.