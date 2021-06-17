Former President Mary Robinson says deepening global refugee crisis is ‘very alarming’

Former President Mary Robinson has said the global refugee crisis is growing and described the latest figures on displaced people and refugees as “very alarming”.

Ms Robinson, who is chair of the NGO The Elders, said the “truth is the world is not managing the refugee problem well, and hasn't been for a number of years”.

Speaking today at a launch of a documentary on Syrian refugees created by GOAL, Ms Robinson said over half the globe’s registered refugees are under 18.

“The figures are very alarming. At least 79.5 million people around the world are forced to flee their homes, either because of conflict, or because they are driven out by the climate crisis. That's a very large number. There are nearly 26 million registered refugees of whom about half or maybe slightly over half are under 18, are children.

“The Elders feel very strongly about this. We are committed to maintaining the spotlight as much as we can on the plight of refugees and migrants, but we also see them in a more positive light. We want to challenge the negative narrative, support multilateral mechanisms, such as the UNHCR, in all its work, and we want to emphasise the benefits to countries of migration”.

The GOAL project titled ‘Home from Home: The Story of Syrian Refugees’, consists of a documentary and photo exhibition highlighting the lives of Syrian Refugees in Turkey.

Turkey currently hosts more refugees than any other country, with 3.7m registered Syrians taking refuge in the country since the start of the Syrian conflict ten years ago.

The documentary. launched ahead of World Refugee Day, gives a rare insight into the day-to-day lives of nomadic and semi-nomadic Syrian refugees, and those engaged in seasonal agricultural labour in Turkey, supported by GOAL under the EU Humanitarian Aid funded LINK Programme.

“There is no better way to value the lives of refugees and create empathy and understanding of the fact that they are people like us, than to tell their story, and tell it well, and tell it in detail. And tell it in all its human aspects, and this is, I think, what both the documentary and the exhibition are doing. And it does create empathy.”

“People really understand these are just ordinary people like us. Just forced out of circumstances beyond their control to face terrible barriers and have to create new lives for themselves,” Ms Robinson, a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

Mrs Robinson said there is concern at the impact climate change and Covid-19 are having on displacement.

“Covid is giving countries a health reason to close their borders, and European countries have been doing this. Covid is on the way out because of vaccines that are not equitably accessed or distributed, but nonetheless we are coming out of that crisis, we need to bear in mind that people will probably move more in the short-term after that.”

She said for every refugee who has to leave, there are terrible memories and reasons for having trauma. “The Elders have really felt extraordinarily moved by the stories we've heard. And have an extraordinary affinity with those we have been talking to, there has been a lot of humour, a lot of warmth, a lot of sense of really valuing the people.”

GOAL CEO, Siobhán Walsh, believes it’s vital NGOs like GOAL shine a very bold spotlight on the growing problem of refugees and internally displaced people as this problem is growing at an alarming rate.

"Through this documentary and photo exhibition we want to connect people, on a very human level, to the stories of the Syrian men, women, and children whose lives have been capsized by this conflict and to also shine a light on the incredible resilience of people “

“As we approach World Refugee Day it is vital we speak with a very loud voice to keep the issue of refugees and displaced populations front and centre on the global humanitarian agenda. Ultimately, lasting solutions will only come from political settlements. GOAL, the wider humanitarian community or host government countries cannot meet the needs of the scale and pace of global displacement. It behoves all of us to press our leaders to strive for a better outcome for our global human family,” Ms Walsh said.