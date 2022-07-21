Former music teacher who died after being found with critical injuries was victim of serious assault hours earlier

A former music teacher who died after being found with critical injuries in her home was the victim of a serious assault hours earlier.

Louise Muckell (54) was discovered at the property in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she passed away on Wednesday.

A major investigation led by gardaí in Henry Street is now underway into the circumstances surrounding her death.

At this stage, it’s believed she was assaulted by someone known to her at a house in the Windmill Street area of Limerick city on Tuesday.

Ms Muckell was then dropped back to the property in Rathkeale, around 30km away, before she was discovered critically injured later that evening.

A post-mortem has been completed by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster which has confirmed that the victim was the victim of an assault.

However, the cause of death has not yet been determined and sources said further inquiries will need to be carried out to progress the investigation.

“This woman was the victim of an assault, but there is not yet sufficient evidence to progress this to a murder or even manslaughter investigation at this stage.

“Garda inquiries are ongoing and further tests will be needed to determine if the assault was the cause of death,” a source told Independent.ie

Gardaí believe Ms Muckell was attacked by someone known to her and that a number of other people were present at the time.

Detectives have been conducting door-to-door inquiries and canvassing the area as part of the investigation.

They have also carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Ms Muckell had frequented the property in Limerick city in the days before the assault and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A Garda spokesman said they are appealing for any person with information in relation to any of these incidents to contact them.

"In particular Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, 2022, and Tuesday, 19th July, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

"Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," the spokesman added.