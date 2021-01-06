Former justice minister Willie O’Dea warns Donald Trump might head to Doonbeg after Scotland snub

VETERAN Fianna Fáil politician and former justice minister Willie O’Dea is warning that outgoing US president Donald Trump could be coming to Ireland while the country is in Covid-19 lockdown.

The TD warned Trump may switch his upcoming plans for travel to Doonbeg, rather than Scotland, following Scottish Minister, Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that he cannot fly to Scotland to play golf on the inauguration day of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Mr O'Dea said: "We cannot have a carrier coming into the country for a game of golf at this time, no matter who he is."

US Republican sources in recent days had indicated Trump was planning a visit to a golf resort he owns in Scotland on January 20.

It was seen as sending out a message of contempt for the swearing ceremony of President-elect Biden in Washington and create a counter event for TV to the Washington ceremony.

First Minister Sturgeon said on Tuesday any plan by Trump to come and play golf in Scotland will not be allowed as the country is in Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr O'Dea said if the US president switches his transatlantic golf trip to Ireland and Doonbeg, then he must be made aware he cannot expect Irish dances and a red carpet at Shannon like before.

"There are rules now in place and they have to be adhered to right across the board. If he comes, he will have to show he has taken the vaccine and if he goes on to Doonbeg he will have to isolate for two weeks and there will be no golf.

“All Irish golf courses are closed as part of the lockdown and we can’t have a golf jamboree in Doonbeg for the TV cameras while the inauguration is going on.

“He has had the virus, but we can't have carriers coming into the country.

“The Shannon Airport Authority should as a precaution seek advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs on the necessary protocols that need to be put in place.

"We don't want to appear rude or anything like that and do things which might cause offence in the US. But they have taken a stand in Scotland and made it clear any visit is a no-no.

"We could through diplomatic channels send a message to the Trump camp, that any idea of a golfing visit to Doonbeg is just a non-starter given the times we are in, this could avert any misunderstanding."

