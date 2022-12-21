Former journalist says he was incorrectly classified as a freelancer by news agency before he was forced to quit

A former journalist says he was misclassified as a freelance contractor by a news agency for nearly five years before being forced to quit in the spring of 2020.

His solicitor has told the Workplace Relations Commission that a contract his client got from Ireland International News Agency Ltd – one of the main newswire services supplying copy from the superior courts to the national press – was an “illegal” attempt to deny him rights under employment legislation.

A hearing into Ruadhri Giblin’s claim under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 against his former employer has now been adjourned into the new year.

Only outline details of his complaint opened to the tribunal today, as it heard legal argument over its jurisdiction to decide the matter.

Mr Giblin alleges he was constructively dismissed in April 2020 after over five and a half years working for the company.

The news agency maintains the WRC has no jurisdiction to hear his statutory complaint – arguing he does not have the 12 months’ service as an employee required to make a claim under the act.

At a hearing this afternoon, its solicitor Fiona Egan of Peninsula said the complainant had received a contract of indefinite duration in June 2019 and had been “offered freelance work” prior to this.

Mr Giblin’s solicitor Shay Fleming said his client had been offered the contract after a colleague of Mr Giblin's at the agency, Niamh O’Donoghue, secured a determination from the Department of Social Protection’s Scope section that she was an employee rather than an independent contractor.

He said Ms O’Donoghue would be called as a witness for the complainant side, along with a health and safety expert and an expert in employment law.

Ms Egan said that Ms O’Donoghue’s case related to “a different set of circumstances”.

“The arrangement was never challenged. He [Mr Giblin] doesn’t have the required service to take a claim for unfair dismissal. The WRC doesn’t have jurisdiction,” she said.

“It was because of that case that the complainant was offered a contract. I suspect that had that decision not been made that the status quo would continue to today,” Mr Fleming said, adding that it was his client’s case that he ought to have received Class A PRSI stamps reflecting employer contributions rather than the Class S contractor stamps reflected in his records.

“While Mr Giblin has not at this stage contacted the Department of Social Protection to bring a case forward…he’s going to have to do that and I believe the same situation will pertain – that he’s entitled to Class A contributions,” Mr Fleming said.

He said the contract “was constructed to preclude prior service being taken into account”.

“I submit that was illegal, it was wrong and that at all times the very fact that Mr Giblin was given a contract based on a decision of the Department of Social Protection confirms the fact he was an employee of the company going back to 2014.

“I suspect that because of the way the 2019 contract of employment was drafted, the reality was that it would prevent Mr Giblin from claiming his Class A social welfare contributions,” said Mr Fleming.

Mr Fleming called on the adjudicating officer, Michael McEntee, to adjourn the case pending a decision by the Scope section.

Ms Egan said the issue never came up at a previous hearing late last year in the case.

Mr Giblin, who was accompanied at the hearing by his father, the barrister Martin Giblin SC, spoke up and said the matter had not been canvassed on that occasion.

His solicitor referred to a medical issue and said he had not been aware of the hearing at that time.

“Had I been aware of it, had I been aware this issue was going to raise its head, I would have counselled Mr Giblin to go and make his application,” he said.

The adjudicating officer suggested it might take “six months, maybe a year” to get a decision from the department.

“I object in the strongest terms,” said Ms Egan.

She said the agency had agreed to one adjournment already and that any decision Mr Giblin would be able to obtain would not be binding.

“If he fails, the company isn’t prejudiced. If he’s successful in his claim…then a serious injustice will have taken effect against him,” Mr Fleming said.

Mr McEntee rose for several minutes to consider the position before returning to the hearing room and said he would consider a social welfare decision to be “powerfully persuasive”.

“I would be uneasy going through the whole mutuality of obligations test and ending up with an answer, yea or nay. I would be extremely nervous issuing a decision in that context,” he said.

Mr Fleming undertook to contact the department in the first week of January and to copy the respondent on all correspondence.

The adjudicator said any appeal made to a Scope decision could take “another 12 months” and asked the respondent side what its position would be if the department's decision was not in its favour.

“Ultimately, we’d like to reserve our position,” said news agency director, Brian Kavanagh.

Mr McEntee said he would give the complainant until April 1, 2023, to correspond with the Department of Social Protection.

“Come the 1st of April, if it looks like the social welfare process is going to be of a protracted nature then it will be up to me to decide do we proceed regardless,” he said.

He adjourned the matter.

