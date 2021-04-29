Former-ISPCA boss to receive €150,000-plus settlement in unfair dismissals case

An unfair dismissals claim taken by the former chief executive of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has been settled for more than €150,000, the Irish Independent understands.

Dr Andrew Kelly (58) issued legal proceedings against the charity earlier this month and filed a claim at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The Scottish-born animal welfare executive was sacked in March following a period of considerable turmoil at the charity, during which he filed grievances against two board members and several other members of the board resigned. He had been CEO for seven years.

As part of the lawsuit he was seeking a declaration that his contract remained in force pending the outcome of the WRC process. In an affidavit filed in court, he alleged he was the subject of bullying and was dismissed after making protected disclosures to the Charities Regulator about “grave concerns” he had about certain actions by the board.

Dr Kelly also claimed board member Seamus Counihan had sent emails “implying that I was involved in wrongdoing and that I was attempting to withhold financial information from him”.

In the affidavit, he said this was untrue and that the charity had the “highest possible financial controls in place”.

Both sides agreed to enter mediation a fortnight ago.

When the matter returned to Dublin Circuit Court yesterday, Dr Kelly’s counsel MP Guinness BL said the case had been resolved and could be struck out.

Marguerite Bolger SC for the charity said: “On behalf of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, I just want to confirm to the court that the society regrets any distress that may have been caused to Dr Kelly.”

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

However, the Irish Independent understands Dr Kelly will receive a sum in excess of €150,000. He will not be returning to work for the charity, where he had a €90,000 salary and a company car.

Dr Kelly declined to comment on the settlement.

It is understood queries have been issued by the Charities Regulator to the ISPCA as a result of his disclosure.

During separate High Court proceedings earlier this year, ISPCA chairwoman Fiona Squibb said Dr Kelly filed a grievance against her after she became aware of “an issue” at the head office of the organisation in Longford and discussed concerns with staff.

Ms Squibb also alleged Dr Kelly filed a grievance against Mr Counihan shortly after Mr Counihan requested to view accounts for the previous five years. She claimed in the proceedings that both grievances were being investigated for vexatious reasons.

However, in an affidavit filed in the subsequent Circuit Court case, Dr Kelly claimed both board members were “openly hostile” towards him and undermined his role.

Dr Kelly outlined clashes with the board over the ISPCA’s membership in the Eurogroup for Animals, through which it gains access to scientific expertise on a wide range of issues. He claimed the board wanted to leave the group if it was not given a heavily discounted membership rate. He said he had been concerned such a move would make the ISPCA’s advocacy work “impossible” and leave it open to action for breach of a legally binding agreement.

A letter from the board informing Dr Kelly of his dismissal did not outline any reason for the decision.