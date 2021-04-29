| 3.7°C Dublin

Former-ISPCA boss to receive €150,000-plus settlement in unfair dismissals case

Dr Andrew Kelly Expand

Dr Andrew Kelly

An unfair dismissals claim taken by the former chief executive of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has been settled for more than €150,000, the Irish Independent understands.

Dr Andrew Kelly (58) issued legal proceedings against the charity earlier this month and filed a claim at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

