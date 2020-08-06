Former Irish professional footballer arrested after gardai recover €3m worth of heroin in Dublin

Gardai have seized €3m worth of heroin and arrested two men following a search operation carried out in Co Dublin

A FORMER Irish professional footballer has been arrested after detectives recovered €3m worth of heroin in Dublin.

The major drugs haul was seized by gardai in the west of the city following an operation with Revenue as well as international agencies.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested when officers swooped on a delivery at a premises in Dublin 15 yesterday evening.

In total 22kg of suspected heroin was recovered with an estimated street value of €3m.

Independent.ie has learned that the younger suspect is a former Irish professional footballer who has played both in England and domestic leagues here.

The former pro-footballer is currently being held at Blanchardstown garda station under drug-trafficking legislation and can be held for up to seven days.

Another 41-year-old man is also in custody following the major drugs haul and has close links to an Irish football club.

Yesterday's operation was carried out by detectives attached to the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB ) as part of an intelligence led operation with Revenue's Customs Service.

Det Chief Supt Angela Willis, who is in charge of the DOCB, said: "The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking”.

The Revenue said the "collaboration between both agencies, as well as international colleagues, was significant in the successful outcome of this operation."

"This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," a Revenue spokesman said.

Both agencies said that investigations into the major heroin seizure are continuing.

The €3m heroin seizure is one of the largest individual drugs busts in the State so far this year.

In the first six months of 2020 the DOCB seized €13.6 million worth of drugs, along with 13 firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition as well as €3.6m in cash.

Online Editors