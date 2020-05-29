Former Irish Independent journalist and author Jim Farrelly dies aged 77

Former Irish Independent journalist and author Jim Farrelly has passed after a battle with cancer.

A native of Oldcastle, County Meath he held a number of key roles with Independent Newspapers, including Managing Director of INM Provincial Newspapers from 1996 to 2000.

Aged 77, he is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Gemma, son Justin, daughter in law Megan and grandchildren Jamie, Pai-Lily and Daisy Belle.

He is predeceased by his son Jamie. He is also survived by his sisters Elizabeth, Freda and brothers Michael and Gerard.

Mr Farrelly, who lived in Glenageary, Co Dublin at the time of his death, was Managing Director and Editor in Chief of the Sunday Tribune before his retirement in 2004.

Prior to the Sunday Tribune Jim was Managing Director of the Drogheda Independent 1990-96, Managing Director of the Kerryman 1996-2000, and Managing Director of INM Provincial Newspapers 1996-2000.

He joined Independent Newspapers in 1968 where he was a reporter and columnist until 1979 when he joined the First Sunday Tribune as News Editor and Deputy Editor.

In 1981 he was Editor of the short lived Daily News and in 1984 he re-joined Independent Newspapers where he was Features Editor 1986-2000.

He was educated at Gilson Endowed School Oldcastle, St. Finian’s College Mullingar, UCD, The Milltown Institute of Philosophy, and Kings Inns and was called to the Bar in 1977. He is author of “Who’s Who in Irish Politics – the Top 500”.

Jim will repose in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule on Bank Holiday Monday, June 1 from 12-4pm.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Jim’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule on Tuesday, June 2. The family hope to have a celebration of his life at a later date.

