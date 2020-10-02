Former home of cartel member fire-bombed in targeted attack

Damage at the scene of a house fire on Kildare road in Crumlin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 1/10/20

Two Dublin homes seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) were targeted in overnight fire bombings - just minutes apart - in what detectives suspect were orchestrated attacks.

One of the houses targeted was the Crumlin home once owned by senior cartel associate Sean McGovern, which was taken from him last year.

The exiled mobster is currently in the Middle East with his criminal associates and is wanted by gardaí for questioning in relation to a number of ongoing investigations.

The property on Kildare Road, which had renovations carried out worth almost €250,000, had all of its fittings stripped before it was handed over in 2019.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday two men were seen on the roof of the property before starting the fire and fleeing.

The house had previously been boarded up with metal panels placed across the windows while a steel door was put in place to prevent any break-ins.

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade responded and, after taking some time to enter through the steel door, managed to contain the fire.

Just 20 minutes later a house at Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, was targeted in a similar fire bombing with the suspects starting the blaze through the roof of the property.

The home was previously owned by Kenneth Carpenter, who the CAB said was involved in the sale and supply of drugs during a separate court case.

In December 2018, Carpenter agreed to hand over the property after the High Court found that it was bought and furnished with the proceeds of crime.

Gardaí investigating the two fire bombings believe that both incidents are linked and are just the latest arson attacks on homes seized by the CAB.

In August a Clondalkin home previously owned by Liam Byrne was targeted in an arson attack when a car was driven into the front of the property before being set alight.

A source told the Herald: "Gardaí believe that all of these incidents are linked and it isn't hard to establish who was behind this, or at least who ordered it.

"It is essentially the former owners giving two fingers to the CAB for taking their homes from them.

"It is also designed to intimidate and make it difficult to sell the properties on, in the hope of rendering them effectively worthless," the source added.

In February 2019 a receiver was appointed over the Clondalkin property in Grangeview Road, Clondalkin, along with McGovern's home on Kildare Road, Crumlin.

The Clondalkin home was previously vandalised last year before it came into the possession of the CAB.

The bannisters were removed and windows smashed while the carpets inside were also ripped up.

Damage was also done to McGovern's former home just hours before it was to be handed over.

It led to the Bureau seeking an undertaking from Liam Byrne's sister Maria that a house she was due to hand over to would be kept intact.

They were all targeted as part of Operation Lamp, an investigation launched by the CAB into the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

In total €2.7m assets were seized from Byrne and his associates and this included four homes, worth over €2m, 29 high-end vehicles, worth over €500k, designer jewellery valued at over €100,000, and bank accounts containing €36,760 and €34,840 in cash.

Other items seized by investigators included a €12,000 dune buggy and three electric bicycles worth €4,200.

The lengthy CAB investigation also uncovered how the gang went to extra lengths to disguise their proceeds of crime.

On one occasion, Liam Byrne and another senior lieutenant were driving around Dublin while wearing bullet proof vests. They were stopped in a BMW 430, valued at €45,000, and still registered to a UK company.

It emerged that a system of 'sale or return' was being exploited to obscure the beneficial ownership of the vehicles and to avoid an inquiry into how the person in possession of the vehicle was in a position to purchase it when it has not actually been purchased at all.

The other property targeted on Wednesday night was the subject of a separate CAB investigation against Carpenter.

The Bureau told the High Court that he is active in the sale and supply of drugs, has a number of previous convictions for drugs offences and associates with known criminals in south and west Dublin.

The court heard that extensive works were done to the house, which has been finished to a high standard.

The renovations include the installation of CCTV to the front and the back of the property.

Both scenes were preserved yesterday and forensic examinations from members of the Garda technical bureau were carried out.

There were no reports of injuries in either of the fires which are both under criminal investigation.

