Former heroin addict turned academic helps pupils reach their potential

Brian Pennie has launched mentorship programme aimed at students from similar social background to his

A former heroin addict who is now a doctor of neuroscience is leading a programme aimed at helping students cope with life and realise their potential in school.

Dr Brian Pennie did not have a typical path to academic and professional success as he had battled addiction for 15 years. He knows the way to achievement is not straightforward.

Dr Pennie is working on a mentorship programme alongside another scheme, Misneach, at Killinarden Community School in Tallaght, Co Dublin, which aims to keep Leaving Cert cycle students in school until graduation and prepares them for adulthood.

Along with Hannah Carley, the creator of Misneach, and special needs assistant Sharon Mitchell, Dr Pennie is working to give children at risk of quitting education the tools and guidance to find their place in the world.

“We’re trying to help these kids navigate the challenges of a modern life. I had many struggles in my own life when I was that age in the form of anxiety and panic attacks and slipped into a cycle of addiction, heroin addiction, for more than 15 years,” he said.

“When I found recovery in 2013, I developed a programme for my new life and I’m now bringing that programme to this school here in Tallaght.

“I’m helping these kids with their self-belief, their confidence, to regulate their emotions and helping them with their mindset of negative thinking and limiting beliefs.”

Ms Carley had created Misneach as a programme to retain as many students as possible through their Leaving Cert cycle as Killinarden has a relatively high dropout rate between the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert cycles.

Misneach secured €25,000 from the Tallaght Fund, which is donated by the Síol Foundation, and this funding is used to help students while they are in school, as well as funding their progression into third-level courses or apprenticeships.

“We use this for supplies, for food, for educational trips or for sorting some students out with post-Leaving Cert courses or apprenticeships,” Ms Carley said.

“It’s giving them a start in the world that they may not otherwise have had and the Tallaght Fund has made that possible.

“So they can have a chance at a life that is more attractive than one where they may get into trouble.

“It takes a bit of work to get them to trust you, to get them to realise you are an adult to be trusted.

“I had a student say to me just before the Easter break they didn’t know how they would manage with two weeks off. This was a boy who until recently was going to leave school completely.

“So that was a nice moment of job satisfaction.”

Dr Pennie said his mentorship programme was targeted at students “at a high risk for trauma” and who were from areas of low socio-ecomonic status similar to “the area which I grew up in”.

“There’s great people and a great sense of community in these areas, but people can be torn down by the troubles and some of the problems in their area,” he said.

“We’re trying to show them there’s another path, but it must come from inside. If you can navigate your internal world better, your outer world becomes easier to navigate.”