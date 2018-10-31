Former garda commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan appointed UN assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security

Former garda commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan has been appointed to a major role at the UN.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today that the former commissioner, who resigned in September last year, had been appointed assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security.

As deputy to the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, she will be responsible for the day-to-day overall management of the Department and supporting the USG in the overall leadership and management of the Department.

In a press release announcing her appointment, the UN said: "Ms. O’Sullivan brings to the role her extensive experience in international safety and security management, strategic management and leadership.

"She is a leader in partnership building, leading teams and able to manage complexity and to drive strategic change.

"She also brings an in-depth knowledge of international security, crisis management, strategic and institutional leadership and gender issues to the position."

The Disclosures tribunal examined claims that Ms O'Sullivan was involved in a smear campaign against garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe, who today announced his retirement from the force.

However a report earlier this month by tribunal chairman Justice Peter Charleton accepted Ms O'Sullivan's evidence that she never suggested that Sgt McCabe's integrity be challenged at the O'Higgins Commission.

Ms O'Sullivan joined the gardaí in June 1981 and had more than 36 years of service at the time of her retirement.

Online Editors